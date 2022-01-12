The Keystone Area School District joined the list of schools choosing to go remote this week due increased cases of COVID-19. According to a letter sent to district families, classes will be conducted remotely starting January 13 through January 18.

"Due to the rising number of positive cases of Covid-19 in our secondary schools, as of today we have reached the threshold of 5% of cases among students and staff at Bucktail High School and Central Mountain High School," the letter said.

"Central Mountain Middle School is currently at 4% and awaiting test results for many others. All elementary schools are currently at 3% or lower for total cases. The PA Department of Health recommends full remote learning when the 5% threshold is reached."

Danville Area and Milton Area School Districts have both moved to remote learning this week, as COVID-19 cases rise among the student and staff population in those districts.

"As per the PA DOH, DASD students will be moved to virtual learning beginning tomorrow, January 12 with a tentative return date of Tuesday, January 18," a Danville Area School District Facebook post reported.

The district is using Google Classroom and Google Meets to conduct online learning for K-12 students.

In Milton, Baugher Elementary and the district's Middle and High School are moving to 100% remote learning through January 18, according to an announcement on the district's website.

The Shikellamy School District in Sunbury sent a letter to district families on January 4 reminding parents to keep students home from schools until test results are received, noting "numerous situations where families have sent students to school after being tested and later got a positive result."

"This forces more students to quarantine," the letter reinforced.

Ultimately, the goal for districts is to keep students in schools. Approaches to that end goal continue to vary.

At the Montoursville Area School District school board meeting Tuesday night, a vote to require universal indoor masking by all staff, students, and visitors regardless of vaccination status, while Lycoming County remains in high transmission category, failed by a vote of 6-3.

Students remain fully in-person at the district despite a rise in cases. MASD does not currently use a COVID-19 dashboard to publicly report the number of cases in the district.

According to news releases sent Wednesday, both Mansfield University and Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania's clarified their Spring 2022 semester plans. Bloomsburg will begin on Monday, Jan. 24, with the first week of classes to be delivered online.

Mansfield will also return that week, in person.

The University will continue all classes the week of Jan. 31, as planned (meaning in-person, hybrid, or online), according to the student's schedule, the release said.

The Omicron variant is now reported to be responsible for 98.3% of all COVID-19 cases in the country, according to the latest CDC data.

Rising COVID-19 rates are also impacting workplaces.

Meta, the parent company of the social media giant Facebook, announced the delay of employees' return to U.S. offices until March 28. Meta has become one of the first companies in the U.S. to demand proof of a booster shot from workers who report to the office.



