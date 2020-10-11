Harrisburg, Pa. – Applications are now open for CARES Act grant funding for homeowners and renters whose income has been impacted by COVID-19. The applications will remain open until Wednesday, November 4.

In order to be eligible, renters must document a 30% or greater reduction in annual income since March related to COVID-19, or documentation that they have become unemployed since March. Household income cannot exceed the Area Median Income for their county, which is adjusted for the number of people in their home. Qualifying renters may receive funding up to $750 a month for a maximum of six months for the timespan between March 1 and December 31.

Likewise, only homeowners who have become unemployed since March 1 or experienced a 30% or greater reduction are eligible for mortgage assistance. In addition, the homeowner must be the owner-occupant of the residence, the home must consist of one or two separate units, and the homeowner's household income cannot exceed the Area Median Income for their county, adjusted for the number of people in their home.

For more information and to apply, please click here.