Snyder County, Pa. – Snyder County small businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities may now apply to receive part of the COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant (CRBG) funds through the CARES Act and the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. The county has allocated $1.3 million to this program.

All applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on October 2 by email to SEDA-COG's Jamie Shrawder at jshrawder@seda-cog.org or faxed to (570) 837-4282. Mailed forms must be postmarked by September 30 and sent to Snyder County Commissioners, ATTN: Tony Phillips, Chief Clerk, P.O. Box 217, 9 West Market Street, Middleburg, Pa., 17842.

Funds can be used for eligible costs from March 1 to December 30, 2020 for the prevention, preparedness, and response to the COVID-19 crisis. For a full list of eligibility requirements and grant application forms, visit www.snydercounty.org.

SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is assisting the county by providing professional expertise and grant administrative services, as well as activity development and management to ensure accuracy and adherence with federal and state regulations.

County Commissioner Joe Kantz said these funds are essential to recovering from the financial damage caused by COVID.

“We are urging businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities to apply – these are grant funds, so you don’t need to repay them. SEDA-COG will assist with any questions you may have and will guide you through the process,” Kantz said.

For more information, contact Shrawder at the email above or at (570) 522-7263.