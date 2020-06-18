The American Red Cross is starting this week to test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors some insight into whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

In addition to this testing, there is still an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood - the Red Cross has partnered with Amazon to provide a small incentive for donors who visit in June.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within seven to 10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give during June 2020 will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card via email.

The Red Cross is also seeking air conditioned locations to host blood drives. To sign up as a venue, click here.

Anyone who is feeling unwell or believes that they may have COVID-19 should postpone their donation until they are feeling better. Red Cross donation centers are following additional precautions including temperature checks, social distancing, and masking requirements.

All donors must schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive and must wear a face mask.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.