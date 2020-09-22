Harrisburg, Pa. - The remaining nine Walmart drive-thru and parking lot COVID-19 testing sites across the state will be closing upon the completion of testing on September 25 due to a low number of people being tested, according to Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. Other testing sites are still available to the public.

“When we established our testing strategy, we wanted testing to be accessible, available, and adaptable,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The state "met that challenge in 13 communities, thanks to Quest Diagnostics and Walmart," continued Dr. Levine. "On behalf of the Department of Health, I want to thank Quest Diagnostics and Walmart for their continued collaboration and hard work to ensure Pennsylvanians have access to testing."

Pennsylvanians who believe they are in need of a COVID-19 test and meet testing criteria are still being encouraged to get tested at the available Walmart drive-thru sites through Friday, Sept. 25.

One of those nine sites throughout the state include the Walmart Supercenter parking lot in State College at 1665 N. Atherton St. Currently, Centre County is reporting a 12.1% positivity rate, which is currently the highest in the state, according to Department of Health statistics.

“If symptomatic and asymptomatic Pennsylvanians in the impacted communities need testing after September 25, they can visit entities such as Rite Aid, CVS, Patient First, Walgreens, and others for testing. Pennsylvanians can also be tested at hospitals, health systems, Federally Qualified Health Centers, health clinics, and other locations.”

Testing at the sites has been steadily decreasing. On average, less than 10 Pennsylvanians per day were visiting these sites.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

1. Fever

2. Cough

3. Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

4. Diarrhea

5. Chills

6. Repeating shaking with chills

7. Muscle pain

8. Headache

9. Sore throat

10. New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.

The CDC offers this online tool to help make decisions about when to seek medical care.