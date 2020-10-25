Lewisburg, Pa. – Bucknell Univeristy President John C. Bravman sent the following notice to students Sunday afternoon:



Dear Students,



Thank you for your collective response to the email I sent last night regarding new positive cases of COVID-19 on campus. As we strive to contain the spread, I write with important information about University operations for the week of Monday–Sunday, Oct. 26–Nov. 1. Please expect to receive frequent updates on this situation via email, including the possibility of extending these restrictions.



Overview

As of today, we still have 10 active cases of COVID-19. We have chosen to act swiftly and conservatively to mitigate potential infection, and will continue to closely monitor data.There is limited COVID-19 testing over the weekend, so more test results will not be available until Wednesday. Although our overall positivity rate has been extremely low, in the last day we approached 2%. More than anything else, this increase is driving our decision-making.

Academics

There will be no in-person classes this week. All instruction will be remote from Monday through Friday. The Teaching & Learning Center (TLC) and L&IT will be available to assist students and faculty. Please watch for an email from the TLC with more information.





Campus Operations

I urge all members of the Bucknell community not to congregate on or off campus. For your physical and mental health, you may go outdoors as individuals or in small groups, with face coverings mandatory at all times regardless of social distancing.

Bertrand Library is closed Monday–Sunday.

The KLARC is closed Monday–Sunday.

Admissions tours are cancelled Monday–Sunday.

Until further notice, all Athletics and student club activities are cancelled.

All dining locations will remain open as usual.

Travel Policy

Effective today the travel policy has changed in an effort to preserve isolation space for students who are here. If you must travel more than 30 miles off campus for any reason — including medical appointments, family events or to vote — you will not be permitted to return to campus and/or take in-person classes for the remainder of the fall semester. Please plan on going remote and turning in your room key to Public Safety before departing campus, and contact deanofstudents@bucknell.edu with any questions.



Remote Option for Fall

Students who feel compelled to switch to remote learning before fall classes end may do so by filling out the Students who feel compelled to switch to remote learning before fall classes end may do so by filling out the fall 2020 remote intention form . After you submit the form, please turn in your room key to Public Safety before departing campus and notify your professors that you have switched to remote learning. For additional information about move-out, please contact housing@bucknell.edu



Dining

As I stated in my email last night, you may leave your residence to pick up meals from Bucknell Dining facilities and return to your room. I remind you that unused dining swipes from earlier in the semester have been added back to your individual meal plan.

If you choose to get meals off campus, I urge you to bring your food back to your residence to eat — please avoid dining in local restaurants.

You may continue to order food and meet the delivery person outside of your residence.

Grocery store and pharmacy trips are permitted.

COVID-19 Testing

All students must be tested this week and again next week. We are updating the Aura app for scheduling to include expanded hours as soon as possible. Please check the app this evening or tomorrow morning. If you were tested recently (last Wednesday–Friday), please schedule your appointment later in the coming week.

Visitors

Families and guests must refrain from visiting students, both on and off campus. I understand that this semester has been a strain on everyone, and that you may feel anxious. However, to reduce the spread of the virus, we ask that you wait to see your families and friends until the end of the semester.

Moving Forward

I want to reiterate that we have every intention of completing our semester here in person. The measures we are taking now are intended to be temporary and designed to give us the best possible chance of staying on campus through Nov. 20. We will get through this.



