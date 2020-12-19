State College, Pa. – Penn State will delay the return to in-person classes this spring and instead begin the semester with an online-only learning model.

All classes at all Penn State campuses will be taught remotely beginning on Jan. 19 and continuing through Feb. 12. After that, classes will resume at all campus locations on Feb. 15, depending on health and safety factors.

Off-campus students who return to campus before Feb. 15 are required to be tested for the coronavirus prior to their arrival. Students in select professional programs that return to campus for in-person academic programs must also be tested prior to their eturn.

“Right now, prevalence rates and hospitalizations are moving in the wrong direction. We hope that will change, as we recognize the critical importance of a return to on-campus learning and to being able to offer in-person experiences that are not currently possible. We are committed to bringing our students back to our campuses, and in accordance with state and federal guidance," said Penn State President Eric J. Barron.

