Harrisburg, Pa. – As COVID-19 vaccines slowly roll out across the nation, so too do COVID-19 vaccine scams. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is working to raise awareness and give the public tips about how to identify and avoid these scams.

“As the COVID-19 vaccine is administered to Pennsylvanians, we believe scammers will begin working overtime to take advantage of consumers and attempt to steal your personal information and your money,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “Pennsylvanians should remain on guard and report any scams to my office. We are here to help.”

Scammers use the promise of a vaccine to steal insurance information, money, or both. This scam typically involves a phone call claiming that you can get the vaccine earlier by paying the caller. These calls should be reported to the Office of Attorney General, which can be done online.

Tips for identifying and avoiding this scam

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your insurance company, hang up and call the number on the back of your medical insurance or prescription card. Your insurance provider can confirm whether the call was legitimate.

A telltale sign of a scam is a caller claiming that costs are covered by insurance, but then saying that additional personal information is required to process the request.

Be cautious if a caller is pressuring you to share information or make an immediate payment.

Always be wary of any unsolicited offers that require you to provide your insurance or doctor’s information.