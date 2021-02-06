Lock Haven, Pa. – After going two weeks without detecting any cases of COVID-19, Susque-View Home Nursing and Rehabilitation Center announced Friday that positive cases were detected again.

"We are saddened to inform you that our streak of no positive tests has come to an end," administrator Jamie Aurand said.

Full results still are pending but one positive resident case and one positive staff member case was detected from the testing conducted Monday, according to Aurand. To date, the facility has logged nine resident and 27 staff cases of COVID-19.

"As we've done in the past, the resident that was positive this week has been moved to the red area and the unit they came from will be yellow for at least 14 days," Aurand said.

The good news is that 98 residents and 103 staff members received a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, the majority of which were second doses. It was the first dose for seven residents and 25 staff members.

CVS Pharmacy will hold its next vaccine clinic on Feb. 19. CVS does not plan to provide any additional clinics at Susque-view at this time, according to Aurand.

Due to the continued positive test results, face-to-face visits are not possible but virtual visits can be scheduled by calling 570-893-5941.

Susqueview provides COVID-19 updates via their COVID-19 Hotline (570-893-5841) and Facebook page.