State College, PA – Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health, Keara Klinepeter, will visit the state’s COVID-19 testing site in Centre County today at 1:45 p.m. to encourage people to get tested when needed.

Afterward, she will visit the vaccination clinic at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. “Testing is the best way to identify whether you are infected with the virus,” Acting Secretary Klinepeter said. “It is imperative to quarantine and isolate if you test positive for COVID-19 so that we can stop the spread of all variants of the virus.

Fortunately, testing in Pennsylvania is accessible through pop up sites like the one here in Centre County, through your healthcare provider, urgent care centers and at pharmacies. If you are exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, please get tested.”

Testing in Centre County will be available through Saturday Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Recycling and Refuse Authority/Interpretive Center, 253 Transfer Road, State College, PA, 16801.