There are words to describe 2020 that you probably don’t want to hear again: unprecedented, trying, difficult (as, “in these unprecedented, trying, and difficult times…”). How about “pandemic,” "mandate," and “social distancing” -- a particularly irksome oxymoron, as one can’t be physically social and distant at once.

But it’s true that the year was all of those things. It’s impossible to look back over the year without finding COVID-19's trespass everywhere.

This is an astonishing look back at how the virus invaded our community, our news feeds, our relationships, our habits, and our lives.

March 2020

The first time the coronavirus was mentioned in NorthcentralPa.com's local coverage was on March 9. Officials weigh in on preparedness in region for potential COVID-19 indicated that local public officials were mobilizing resources in preparation.

"As of 3:15 p.m., March 9, 2020, the PA Dept. of Health reports there are seven presumptive positive cases in the state. Cases are in Delaware, Montgomery, and Wayne counties," the article noted.

"Act responsibly and use common sense," asserted Williamsport Police Chief Damon Hagan, adding that "no one can tell how much of an affect this might have in the future, but it's better to overestimate when it comes to planning and resources."

The affect that none of us could foresee played out in the days and months ahead.

On March 11, Lock Haven University was the first to publicize a "temporary suspension" of in-person learning. They did this as a pre-emptive action to prevent spread. Throughout the pandemic, Lock Haven has demonstrated innovation, enacting a voluntary campus-wide testing program for both symptomatic and asymptomatic students, designed to "break the chain of infection" that drew praise from around the state, including Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito

By March 16, Pennsylvania was shutting down all non-essential services and confusion mounted over whether business shut-downs were mandatory or optional.

Geisinger, as they announced would begin administering their own COVID-19 testing, also affirmed their first three patients on March 17.

On March 19, 13 of the 20 stories published on NorthcentralPa.com were COVID-19 related as the updates from the Department of Health, the governor, and responses to the shutdowns began flooding in. Shelter in place orders were issued by the governor on March 21.

By the end of March, Knoebels had postponed opening day--and wouldn't open until the first of July, restaurants and schools had mobilized to offer free food for school-aged kids, the Williamsport mayor canceled all April events, and prison guards started the transfer of prisoners who were COVID-19 positive. This was the tip of iceburg for institutions who would find the upcoming struggle with the coronavirus to be tragic.

On March 30, the governor closed schools statewide, "until further notice," which we would later come to learn meant "for the rest of the school year."

We left March with just over 4,843 reported cases and somewhat shell-shocked, with hopes for a brighter April.

April 2020

Small businesses found a new opportunity to complete paperwork via the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program, designed as a federally-guaranteed loan for small businesses that provided eight weeks of cash-flow assistance for payrolls and other essentials.

PPP loans were only available to small businesses and nonprofits--organizations with fewer than 500 employees. According to SBA.com, more than $9.9 billion was approved for Pa. businesses.

In April, if you stood very still and quiet, you might have heard the whirrr of sewing machines, as it seemed everyone was sewing masks. They were hard to come by in stores and online. Making homemade masks was an easy solution compared to the other shortage: toiletpaper.

UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh joined the vaccine race, announcing positive developments in a potential COVID-19 vaccine in April. While their vaccine wasn't one that fast tracked in front of Pfizer and Moderna, further research of antibody treatments are ongoing.

Scientists have described how this antibody component, which is 10 times smaller than a full-sized antibody, has been used to construct a drug—known as Ab8—for potential use as a treatment for people with COVID-19. The antibody, scientists say, will have the potential to block spread of virus throughout body.

The dairy industry found itself under strain because of COVID-19 in April. School meal programs, restaurants, and exports which make up a significant amount of the dairy industry's business, suddenly cut off their demand. That, combined with retailers limiting customers to one product per shopping trip, and cows naturally producing more milk in springtime led to a crisis.

Dairy farmers began dumping massive amounts of milk that couldn't be processed or sold, leading legislators to step in and appeal to the USDA to change policies to help the industry.

Attention to physical and mental health also came to the forefront, as child advocates spoke out about abuse, and telehealth options grew exponentially with healthcare providers.

The words "canceled" and "virtual" started becoming a staple. The Lycoming County Fair cancellation was first in their 150-year history.

The election process started feeling the pressure from COVID-19. In April, Representative Ed Gainey of Pittsburgh proposed legislation that would automatically send mail-in ballots to the homes of all registered voters. The primaries were delayed until June 2.

The need for pop-up food pantries stood in contrast with the new policy of cocktails to-go.

And then the huge blow: Little League® cancels 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments. Experts estimated nearly $40 million in revenue was lost with the cancellation of America's favorite baseball series, as well as the parades and celebrations associated, and Jason Fink, President/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce said it was "a financial blow to the city that will be felt for years to come."

Reported COVID-19 cases on April 30: 45,763

May

The month started with hope, as Governor Wolf slightlly eased restrictions on 24 counties in the Commonwealth. The familiar and unpopular red-yellow-green system was still the barometer for the relative health of each county, and most counties in northcentral Pa. moved from red to yellow.

Some state parks, area recycling facilities, and Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, reopened. Yet among the loosened restrictions, the following headline appeared on May 6: Jersey shore nursing home confirms 12 COVID-19 cases. This would usher in a new worry.

By May 13, that number was 57. On May 27, the nursing home had confirmed 19 deaths and 51 positive patients. The Roads to Freedom Center for Independent Living organization tried to step in to advocate for families whose loved ones were in the facility. Overall, 50 people were successfully moved from nursing homes back to their own private homes.

Deaths due to COVID-19 at nursing homes was in itself a pandemic in Pennsylvania, with almost 70 percent of recorded COVID-19 deaths in the state happening at nursing homes at that time in May, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling.

The elderly were not the only ones suffering. Isolation, drug addiction, and the pandemic collided to make those suffering from addiction face incredible new challenges, and required social service resources across the region up their games.

Donations to Community Aid and the American Rescue Workers skyrocketed, as people stuck at home started cleaning out closets, attics, and basements. The community collectively rejoiced when thrift stores began reopening.

Graduations went virtual, PennDOT extended the deadline to update drivers' licenses and get RealIDs, and write-in ballot applications soared as voters urged to vote from home.

Green Phase: May 22 saw an announcement of "green phase" guidelines, as restricted in-house dining opened up in many counties, and eyes turned toward sporting events which received tentative green lights, provided no spectators were in seats.

Reported COVID-19 cases on May 30: 71,926

June

The weekend leading into June 2020 was one of unrest. Protests across the country and in the area called attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, and the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man. Beyond the social issues at the heart of the protesting, debate surfaced over protests violating COVID-19 gathering restrictions. People began to call their own parties "protests" to excuse exceeding the gathering limits.

Meanwhile, a new COVID-19 Dashboard was released by the PA Dept. of Health to help people use and understand the statistics surrounding coronavirus infections.

In early June, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter experimented with relaxing the open container laws in the city to allow for people to use outdoor spaces and hopefully patronize downtown businesses to help keep them afloat. However, on June 12, the open container law went back into effect as it "wasn't working as intended," according to the mayor, as too many residents hauled their own stocked coolers out to enjoy the relaxed law.

Kids took to the fields again after a long break from organized sports as the governer clarified new rules surrounding youth sports. Meanwhile school administrators spent a busy summer organizing their safety plans in preparation for returning kids to schools in person at the start of the new school year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention commended Pennsylvania in June as one of just three states that showed a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases for more than 42 days, joining Montana and Hawaii. That trajectory was, unfortunately, short-lived.

Lawmakers were not as impressed with the Wolf administration's handling of the pandemic, as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreeed to hear the disaster declaration case. Republican lawmakers signed on to impeach the governor over his "unilateral decision making" and called the declaration a violation of the Constitution.

Reported COVID-19 cases on June 30: 84,130

July

The state Supreme Court ruled on July 1, striking down House Resolution 836 which would have terminated Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 emergency declaration. Members of the GOP joined together to condemn the ruling.

Perhaps not equally as important, but still the minds of residents: would there, or wouldn't there be fireworks for Independence day? The annual "Set the night to Music" in Williamsport was relocated to the Lycoming County Fairgrounds to allow for social distancing. NorthcentralPA.com wrangled up a list of Where to see July 4th fireworks around Northcentral PA in 2020. Options were limited, but the celebration went on.

The rules regarding face coverings (ever a highly-debated topic) tightened again as face masks became required once again in all Lycoming County government facilities (rules surrouding face coverings had been loosened by Lycoming County government in late June).

Quarantine rules for summer travelers began to crop up, as the governer released a list of states requiring a 14-day quarantine after visiting.

Despite reports of "murder hornets" (the latest and greatest horror of 2020, some were saying), trail usage across the state climbed dramatically. The outdoors became a safe refuge for people cooped up, working from home.

Reported COVID-19 cases on July 31: 108, 907

August

The month began with a headline about 35 inmates at Lewisburg SCI testing positive for COVID-19. By August 7, 46 inmates were positive. No recent transfers had been reported into the prison, and mass testing was conducted as soon as an inmate was identified as being positive for COVID-19.

Fans who usually began planning their college football schedule of games and tailgating would be disappointed to know all those plans would be dashed, but encouraged when the Big Ten announced a 10-game conference-only football schedule. Penn State players took to field for practice August 7.

In the last seconds of an August 6 press conference, Gov. Wolf made an offhanded recommendation that there should be "no school sports until 2021 to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission," which set off a firestorm of reaction. Students anticipating their fall sports seasons, who had already been practicing using the protocols set out in school safety plans, felt desperate. That was the beginning of a rollercoaster of a fall school sports season.

Then August 11, the Big Ten put a halt on fall collegiate sports. Colleges and universities overwhelmingly made a push to welcome students back to campus despite the lingering concerns.

About now, sunflower selfies took over social media. The expansive field of golden flowers along Rt. 87 north of Montoursville made a great place for a COVID-19-safe photo-op. After the field became somewhat overrun and traffic issues became problematic, the owner politely asked people to refrain from entering the field to take pictures.

Lewisburg and Danville School districts postponed the start of the school year as cases in Union and Columbia counties began to rise.

On August 18 the Department of Health announced the upcoming realease of a new COVID-19 app to notify individuals if they have come into contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The app would help the state's then-1,205 contact tracers to help keep track of infections. The goal was to bring on between 3,000-4,500 tracers, 30 tracers per every 100,000 people.

Reported COVID-19 cases on August 31: 130,211

September

Students across the state were returning to classrooms, but Lock Haven University joined Bloomsburg and suspended face-to-face instruction for two weeks beginning Sept. 2. As of the first of the month, the positivity rate stood at 4.9% and their stated threshold was 5%. LHU would return to in-person learning on Sept. 21.

On Sept. 8, Gov. Wolf announced restaurants would be allowed to bump capacity up to 50% by Sept. 21, provided they completed a self-certification pledging to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. Sales of alcohol were to end by 10 p.m.

September 11: a day to honor the fallen, typically done in Lycoming County via the 9/11 motorcycle ride. Facing a mountain of COVID-19 mitigation, the 9/11 Coalition was unable to get the necessary permits. Grassroots efforts began to organize, and from one Facebook post saying, "Hey, I'm going out for a Jeep Ride!" hundreds met at the Lycoming Mall to join Kevin Bittenbender, administrator of 570 Jeeps of Bloomsburg, to caravan in a patriotic parade, that, despite lacking the permits and police escort, was nearly incident free.

High school football stadiums across the region rang out with the sounds of announcers, whistles, and the crunch of tackling players, while the stands were quiet and nearly spectator-less. Montoursville's first game on Sept. 11 ushered in a new normal for a season of continual questioning, though the team did make it undefeated all the way to the district championship game. Montoursville fell to Danville (score) to end the season that every player said they were thankful to even have.

Sept. 14, U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV ruled that Governor Tom Wolf's shutdown orders were unconstitutional. Despite the ruling, Gov. Wolf said he wanted the coronavirus orders to remain in place during his appeal process, which they did.

The PA Supreme Court ruled in favor on Sept. 17 of allowing mail-in ballots to be counted three days following election day, and also authorized the use of drop boxes and satellite election offices to help large cities manage the anticipated influx of mail-in votes. Concerns of overwhelming the postal service and claims of potential for voter fraud were driving debate.

Reported COVID-19 cases on September 30: 153, 924

October

PA began the month with an additional $96 million in state grants approved for 5,373 Pennsylvania small businesses impacted by the business closure order.

Starting Oct. 7, all commercial flights at Williamsport Regional Airport were grounded. Political stalemates in Congress and the economic impacts of COVID-19 caused American Airlines to shut down the service just two days after IPT announced its new direct service flight to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Midway through October, more than 7,500 restaurants had self-certified, "confirming that they’re taking every precaution, following all health guidelines, and keeping safety a top priority," according to the Dept. of Agriculture.

In October, the Lycoming County Coroner claimed the morgue was near capacity, and there was nowhere to decontaminate. "They've had to remove bodily fluids from their vehicles at car washes and wash contaminated clothes at home," said Kiessling. Later in December the Coroner obtained a refrigerated cooler as backup.

The end of October was like a fist beginning to clench. School districts began to switch to remote learning. Geisinger began tightening visitation restrictions a second time, and on Halloween night itself, while kids dressed in costume and canvassed neighborhoods, everyone hoping for a feel of normalcy in a very abnormal time, the President flew into the Williamsport Regional Airport to rally his supporters.

Reported COVID-19 cases on October 31: 208,027

November

Election day brought out a record number of voters. Those who voted in person were required to mask and follow social distancing protocol. Complaints from voters in the Newberry precinct in Williamsport surface of intimidation by an unmasked, armed constable, but overall, Election day was calm. The storms came in the weeks after.

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine scientists working tirelessly on treatment options for COVID-19 patients announced the discovery of the fastest way to identify potent, neutralizing human monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The antibody, called Ab1, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 by tightly binding to the virus, preventing it from infecting human cells.

Veterans Day also would look different in 2020. Legislators in Selinsgrove planned a drive-through veterans appreciation event, and in Montoursville, the Lycoming County Veterans Day parade was scaled down and weaved along borough streets, but still a meaningful show of patriotism and respect for military veterans.

On Nov. 8, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and chief executive officer of Geisinger announced that the resurgence of COVID-19 "is here in northcentral Pennsylvania," citing a stead up climb of cases. In September and October Ryu reported almost double the number of positive tests, and a 6.3% positivity rate.

Facing rising positivity rates, the Department of Health and Wolf administration made an unpopular move on Nov. 23: a stay at home advisory went into effect, and all alcohol sales were ordered to stop Wednesday evening ahead of Thanksgiving--one of the biggest nights out of the year.

On Nov. 25, four area counties were reporting low numbers of ICU beds; just 7 in Lycoming County and 44 new cases reported, and 7 in Union with 78 new cases reported that day.

Reported COVID-19 cases on November 30: 335,911

December

The CDC made continual recommendations throughout the pandemic, on everything from the safest distance (settled on 6 feet); the verdict on masking (settled on "wear them all the time"; accuracy of testing; and the length and circumstances of quarantining. On Dec. 2, the CDC lowered the 14-day quarantine guideline to a shorter 10-day period in the hope that the shorter time would encourage more people to follow CDC guidelines and aid with slowing the spread of the virus.

On Dec. 3, the Lycoming County Commissioners held a press conference to announce tightened restrictions as the 15-day average test positivity rate in Lycoming County climbed to 43%. By comparison, the statewide 7-day average was 11%.

UPMC expanded their hours once again at the COVID-19 collection site in Williamsport on Dec.7.

Gov. Wolf announced on Dec. 9 that he tested positive for the virus. The governor quarantined and continued press briefings remotely. He recovered without reporting major symptoms.

Beginning Dec. 12, new temporary mitigation measures went into effect for three weeks. "We all hoped it would not come to this," said the governor. All extracurricular activities were canceled, limits on gathering sizes inside and out were put in place, and in-person dining was halted at all restaurants.

THE VACCINE: Pfizer's vaccine is administered to the first front-line healthcare workers at UPMC in the Susquehanna Region on Dec 18.

Vaccine distribution is ongoing. According to a Geisinger, as of December 29 about 7,000 Geisinger employees had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reported COVID-19 cases on December 31: 640,325

We flip the calendar from the most tumultuous 2020 to a 2021 filled with hope for control over COVID-19. Pfizer and Moderna have begun vaccination, and other companies are soon to join the fight.