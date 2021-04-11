Williamsport, Pa. – Establishments in four northcentral Pa. counties recently were cited by the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement for allegedly failing to abide by COVID-19 disaster emergency restrictions.

Establishments could face penalties imposed by an administrative law judge ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses to up to $5,000 for more serious offenses, according to state police. Other consequences include a license suspension or revocation and mandated training for licensees.

The following establishments were cited by the BLCE's Williamsport District Enforcement Office, according to an April 5 press release:

Clinton County

Clinton County County Club, Lock Haven

State police said that on March 6 the Clinton County Country Club "did not provide face masks for employees to wear at work or did not require employees to wear face masks at all times while at the establishment, sold and/or served alcohol to a patron for on-premises consumption in a transaction that did not include a meal, and allowed a patron to be seated at the bar."

Lycoming County

J.P.'s Sports Bar and Grill, South Williamsport

State police allege that on Feb. 13 J.P.'s Sports Bar and Grill "did not provide face masks for employees to wear at work or did not require employees to wear face masks at all times while at the establishment, allowed a patron to be seated at the bar, sole and/or served alcohol to a patron for premises consumption in a transaction that did not include a meal, and permitted patrons to consume alcohol and/or food while not seated at tables or booths."

State police allege that on Feb. 26, J.P.'s Sports Bar and Grill "allowed a patron to be seated at the bar and sold and/or served alcohol to a patron for on-premises consumption in a transaction that did not include a meal."

Venture Inn, Jersey Shore

State police allege that on Nov. 21 and 22, 2020, that the Venture Inn "did not provide face masks for employees to wear at work or did not require employees to wear face masks at all times while at the establishment."

State police allege that on Jan. 29 the Venture Inn "did not provide face masks for employees to wear at work or did not require employees to wear face masks at all times while at the establishment, sold and/or served alcohol to a patron for on-premises consumption in a transaction that did not include a meal, allowed a patron to be seated at the bar and permitted patrons to consume alcohol and/or food while not seated at tables or booths."

State police allege that on Jan. 30 the Venture Inn "did not provide face masks for employees to wear at work or did not require employees to wear face masks at all times while at the establishment, sold and/or served alcohol to a patron for on-premises consumption in a transaction that did not include a meal, allowed a patron to be seated at the bar."

State police allege that on Feb. 13 that the Venture Inn "did not provide face masks for employees to wear at work or did not require employees to wear face masks at all times while at the establishment, sold and/or served alcohol to a patron for on-premises consumption in a transaction that did not include a meal, allowed a patron to be seated at the bar, permitted patrons to consume alcohol and/or food while not seated at tables or booths, and sold, furnished or gave alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption after 11 p.m."

Northumberland County

Speedy's Place, Milton

State police allege that on Feb. 5 Speedy's Place "did not require all customers to wear face masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the establishment, did not provide face masks for employees to wear at work or did not require employees to wear face asks at all times while at the establishment, sold and/or served alcohol to a patron for on-premises consumption in a transaction that did not include a meal, and sold furnished or gave alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption after 11 p.m."

Tiffany Lounge, Shamokin

State police allege that on Jan. 27 Tiffany's Lounge "servants, agents or employees, smoked and/or permitted smoking in a public place where smoking is prohibited.

State police allege that during the period Oct. 28 through Nov. 22, Tiffany Lounge "failed to adhere to the conditions of the agreement entered into with the Board placing additional restrictions upon the subject license."

Washington Tavern, Northumberland

State police allege that on March 6 Washtingon Tavern "did not require all customers to wear face masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the establishment, did not provide face masks for employees to wear at work or did not require employees to wear face masks at all times while at the establishment, allowed a patron to be seated at the bar, sold and/or served alcohol to a patron for on-premises consumption in a transaction that did not include a meal, and sold, furnished or gave alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption after 11 p.m.

No establishments were cited in any of the following counties: Bradford County, Columbia County, Montour County, Potter County, Snyder County, Sullivan County, Tioga County or Union County.

State police press release