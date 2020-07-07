Harrisburg, Pa. - More than 300 nonprofit arts organizations will receive grants totaling $2.3 million to help with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Wolf Administration.

The funds from the CARES Act support staff salaries, fees for artists or contractual personnel, and facilities costs.

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) distributed $1.8 million to 36 organizations that will each receive a $50,000 grant. Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, Inc. (aka BTE) is one of those 36 recipients.

The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), a state agency under the office of the Governor, distributed the remaining $527,000 to 273 organizations that will each receive a $1,930 grant.

PA Council on the Arts $1,930 grant recipients in northcentral Pa. include:

Bradford County Regional Arts Council

State Theatre Inc., Centre County

Central Pennsylvania Festival Of The Arts

Millbrook Playhouse

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble

Williamsport Symphony Orchestra

Community Theatre League

Endless Mountain Music Festival

Bucknell University Stadler Center For Poetry

Bucknell University Weis Center For The Performing Arts

Bucknell University Samek Art Museum

“Arts organizations are an important part of their communities and contribute to the economic health of our state,” said Gov. Wolf. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for many organizations, including the arts. The National Endowment for the Arts recognized the role of the arts in Pennsylvania and the need to help artists and the organizations that support them to inspire creativity and vitality in our commonwealth.”

Arts and cultural economic activity, adjusted for inflation, accounted for 4.5 percent of gross domestic product or $877.8 billion, in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. In Pennsylvania, the sector contributed $25.8 billion to the state’s economy and employed 176,000 workers.

“The arts and culture sector has been severely impacted by the pandemic, so we are very pleased that more than 300 arts organizations in Pennsylvania are receiving support through the CARES Act,” said Karl Blischke, PCA Executive Director.

“Pre-pandemic, Pennsylvania’s creative economy was critical to the vitality and livability of our communities and to development of our commonwealth’s talent pipeline. Support for these organizations today helps to ensure that they are positioned to play a key role in the recovery of Pennsylvania’s cities and towns going forward.”