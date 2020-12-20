Lock Haven, Pa. – Nineteen Clinton County food-serving establishments will receive a total of $91,000 in CARES Act funds. The County Commissioners approved the disbursement at their Dec. 17 meeting.

"It's the least that we can do to continue to help our small businesses here in the community," Commissioner Angela Harding said.

The application period for the grant program was announced on Dec. 7 and ran through Dec. 14. Of the 25 businesses that applied, three had already received funding and three didn't qualify, according to Grants Administrator Kari Kepler.

"The regulations for the CARES money, you could not be a franchise and you had to be a business by February of this year to be eligible," Kepler said.

Grant funds were awarded to the remaining 19 applicants.

"We'll try to get those checks out immediately," Kessinger said. "A lot of these businesses are really feeling the pinch."

Commissioner Jeff Snyder thanked Kepler for her efforts to turn the program around so quickly.

Kessinger is hopeful that the federal government will allocate more COVID relief funds in 2021.

The county provided the following list of businesses to The Renovo Record Online:

Leo's

Merrick Enterprises

The Avenue B and B and Catering

Drury Run, Inc.

Second Cup

Texas Lunch

Hanwin, LLC

Kettle Creek Inn

Linberg Inc.

Oak Grove Tavern

Beech Creek Hotel

Rock Bottom River Front Tavern

Pizza City

198 Shamrock

Broken Axe Brew House

The Main Street Grill

Twilight Diner

The Old Corner

Browns Hill Tavern

207 s. second st hughesville looking for Brian Miller, often involved in domestic