The availability of $10 million in grant funding through the COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments, and Therapies (CV-VTT) program to support the rapid advancement of vaccines, treatments, and therapies by qualified biotechnology entities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is now available.

“Our commonwealth is home to some of the most brilliant minds and institutions and has a history of being a leader in developing groundbreaking science and advancing new, life-sustaining technologies,” said Gov. Wolf. “As we continue to take mitigation efforts seriously, we want to support groups that can move Pennsylvania forward in the development of treatments that can halt the spread of COVID-19 and protect our families, friends, and communities for the long-term.”

This program is available to Pennsylvania-based entities that demonstrate both a financial need and a well-defined pathway to the accelerated commercialization of a new vaccine, treatment, or therapy in direct response to the fight against COVID-19.

The following applicants are eligible to apply:

Colleges and universities

For-profit companies

Academic medical centers

Non-profit research institutions

Economic development organizations

Eligible applicants may apply for grants and learn more about the CV-VTT program here. The application deadline is Friday, July 24, 2020.

The funding was appropriated from the Act 2A of 2020, known as the COVID-19 Emergency Supplement to the General Appropriation Act of 2019, to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH), to be administered through a Notice of Subgrant by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s (DCED) Office of Technology and Innovation.