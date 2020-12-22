University Park, Pa. – In the fall semester, nearly 1 in every 7 students who came to campus at Pennsylvania State University (PSU) contracted COVID-19. As cases rise across the country, the University is cautiously preparing for spring semester.

As a precautionary measure, spring semester will begin remotely for all campus locations from the start of spring semester on Jan. 19 until Feb. 12, announced the school in a press release last week. After Feb. 12, classes are slated to resume in-person, however the school noted that "this date could change based on health and safety factors and guidance from the state."

“Right now, prevalence rates and hospitalizations are moving in the wrong direction. We hope that will change, as we recognize the critical importance of a return to on-campus learning and to being able to offer in-person experiences that are not currently possible. We are committed to bringing our students back to our campuses, and in accordance with state and federal guidance,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron.

Students have been discouraged from returning to their housing during the remote period. Students who live off-campus will not face consequences for returning to their residences but are required to have a negative COVID-19 test upon their return.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) recently issued a joint statement with the Department of Health (DOH) urging colleges and universities to delay the return of students.

“We are seeing an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and these trends are expected to worsen in January at the time when students normally return to campus,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “Colleges and universities play a critical role in mitigating​ the spread of COVID-19 and creating safe learning environments for students. By delaying students' return to campus, our institutions of higher learning can help slow the spread of the virus, help businesses to remain open, and protect regional health care systems.”

PSU's decision to start spring semester remotely is aligned with the guidance issued by the DOH and PDE.

As currently scheduled, the university's semester will be 15 weeks, classes will end on April 30, and finals week will take place from May 3-7.