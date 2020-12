Today's case counts tipped the United States COVID death rate to 1 in 1,000 people since the nation's first reported infection in late January, CNN Breaking News reports.

The U.S. population for the last week of December was approximately 330,750,000, according to Census Bureau estimates cited by CNN.

"On Saturday afternoon, the national death toll from Covid-19 reached 331,116, according to data from Johns Hopkins University," CNN's Travis Caldwell wrote.

