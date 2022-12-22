With outside temperatures getting colder, many people will be reaching in their closets for a warm, winter coat. However, some families with children in the area can't afford to do this.

Fortunately, the YWCA Northcentral PA in Williamsport held an event on Wednesday to help area kids. Called the "Share The Warmth Coat Giveaway," the YWCA handed out 500 winter coats to kids sized 2T to Youth XXL. There were also several boxes of adult sizes at the event which were distributed quickly.

The event was held at the YWCA to help their sister program, the Liberty House, with their needs, according to Todd Badger, Executive Director of the Eastern Lycoming YMCA.

"They have the Liberty House there where they supply supportive housing solutions for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness coupled with disabling conditions. They often deal with children who need extra support so we thought it would be the perfect location. We can help them as well as the community," Badger said.

In addition to the coat giveaway, the Eastern Lycoming YMCA has a preschool program which is doing a drive of their own: collecting hygiene items, diapers, etc. which will be donated to the YWCA.

Area schools were made aware of the coat giveaway. "We have a great relationship with the four school districts that we serve here in Eastern Lycoming County," Badger said. He contacted the superintendents along with elementary school principals, nurses, and guidance counselors, letting them know about the giveaway. The YWCA and the Williamsport YMCA all have flyers that we are sending out as well. Event flyers were also at an American Rescue Worker event earlier in the day.

The "Share The Warmth Coat Giveaway” was sponsored by Ciocca Dealerships, who donated the jackets. Their Honda, Toyota and Hyundai dealerships are located in the 200 block of Lycoming Mall Drive in Muncy Township.

Badger said that this is their first year working with Ciocca on this project but Ciocca donated school backpacks to them before. "Their representative contacted me asking if we could help them disperse some winter jackets. Their sponsorship has meant a lot. They have done a lot of great things for the community, and with the way the economy has been lately, there is no greater need for support than right now," Badger said.

This is their first coat giveaway event in the local area and their fourth overall, according to Brian Lewis, Western Regional Vice President of Ciocca Family Dealerships. The company gave away a total of 5712 coats this year.

Dawn Linn, Chief Executive Officer of the YWCA Northcentral PA said, “Our YWCA was thrilled to be asked to help host this incredible display of generosity for our area, providing warmth to 500 community members. Thank you to the River Valley YMCA, Muncy, and Ciocca Dealerships for this amazing opportunity!”

There were four full tables of high quality coats in various colors, broken down by their sizes. In total, roughly 100 people showed up and received jackets, either for themselves or their children. Many of the very appreciative coat recipients shouted “Thank You” and “Merry Christmas” as they left.

The YWCA Northcentral PA, located at 815 West Fourth Street in Williamsport, is a national organization with a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. They support the area community by providing permanent supportive housing as well as comprehensive and life-saving services for women, children, and men.

