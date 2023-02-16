Williamsport, Pa. — The YWCA of Northcentral Pennsylvania has provided a safe haven and support network for the people of Lycoming County since 1893. On Feb. 10, the YWCA hosted an anniversary party and Chamber of Commerce PM Exchange with over 100 guests.

During the event, YWCA staff shared information about its many activities including Wise Options, legal advocacy, relationship help, rapid rehousing, and the Boutique at YWCA. Out of consideration for people who have had negative experiences with alcohol, the organization made a point of only serving non-alcoholic mocktails.

Amid the celebratory atmosphere, State Senator Gene Yaw presented the YWCA with a congratulatory citation from the Senate.

The YWCA of Northcentral Pa. was founded in Williamsport by a group of concerned citizens in January of 1893, becoming affiliated with the YWCA umbrella in December of that year. The organization's first program was designed to help women working in textile factories with safety, community, and support.

Over its 130-year lifespan, YWCA Northcentral Pa. has expanded its services to provide education, empowerment, encouragement, and safety to men, women, and children in crisis.

The Wise Options shelter for survivors of domestic violence has served the area for nearly 50 years, and the Liberty House program for women and children experiencing homelessness began in 2003. The YWCA continues to expand its services and maintain its strong reputation for quality and compassionate service.

“To say we are excited to celebrate our 130th anniversary is an understatement,” said Dawn Linn, CEO at YWCA Northcentral Pa. “We stand humbly on the shoulders of all those that came before us. In 1893, that small group of women envisioned a world of opportunity; and now it is our opportunity to carry on and to fulfill our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women—to reach for a world of equity and justice. We are here thanks to the many donors, staff, supporters, and funders who saw our dreams and helped us to renew our commitment to be a strong leader.”

