Williamsport, Pa. - The YWCA continues to demonstrate its dedication to peace, justice, and dignity for all with a sexual assault awareness event scheduled for Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. During the event, YWCA will share information about resources available to those who have been impacted by sexual assault and other crimes while discussing the impact that assault has on a community as a whole.

Join the YWCA in Ways Garden on West Fourth Street to learn about community resources, hear two keynote speakers who have survived assault, and see an award presentation to a community leader who supports the work of the YWCA.

This event is held in partnership with UPMC and National Crime Victims' Rights. In the event of rain, it will be moved inside of the YWCA.