Wellsboro, Pa. — We've decorated cakes, cookies, gingerbread houses, Christmas trees, and pumpkins. It's time to decorate something new for the summer. Enter the humble hot dog.

As part of Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries' upcoming Show Off event, children are being challenged to make the most bedazzled, creative, cool, or creepy hot dog in the "Those ART Hot Lookin' Dogs" contest.

“We look for any opportunity to get kids involved in the important work we do at Second Chance,” said Jim Howe, Second Chance’s board president. “We’re lucky to be able to partner with the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center to get kids’ artistic abilities flowing for a good cause. We can’t wait to see all the cool entries we get and hope this provides a fun activity for kids this summer.”

Kids of all ages are invited to decorate a hot dog — either a wooden one provided by The Gmeiner or a real one — with any materials in any way they can imagine. Each hot dog must be contained in a provided plastic container, which should also be decorated as a habitat or backdrop for the hot dog creation.

Register and pick up materials (wooden hot dog and plastic container) any time before July 29 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro. The Gmeiner is open Tuesday through Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m. The center will be closed June 26 through July 8.

Contest registration is $3.

Completed entries should be sealed in the provided container and dropped off at the Show Off on Saturday, July 29, between 10 and 11 a.m. at the Grand Canyon Veterinary grounds, 11765 Route 6, Wellsboro (across from Weis).

If using a real hot dog, please keep it refrigerated until the event.

The creations will be entered into the “Quarter Finals,” in which visitors vote for their favorite hot dog using quarters between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The entry with the most votes wins a special prize. Entrants do not need to be present during the event to win.

All proceeds benefit homeless and at-risk animals helped by Second Chance.

“When you drop off your entry, be sure to also pick up your free hot dog. But this one is to eat, not decorate,” said Howe. “We’re working with local businesses to offer a small prize for each entrant and a bigger one for the winner with the most votes.”

For more information on the hot dog contest, email Howe at Howetodo@yahoo.com.

Second Chance's Show Off event is a new fundraiser that celebrates all kinds of dogs. The event is centered around competitions for dogs, but also features demonstrations, vendors, and kids' activities like Dog House Games with prizes, painting dog masks, "adopting" plush dogs, and photo scenes with props.

The Show Off is Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grand Canyon’s grounds on Route 6, Wellsboro. For more information or to register your dog for competitions, visit www.secondchanceas.org/show-off or email secondchanceas@yahoo.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +5 Local chef fulfills longtime dream of owning restaurant in the heart of Williamsport