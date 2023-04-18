Selinsgrove, Pa. — The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will present its spring concert of timeless spirituals this weekend.

The concert will take place on Sun., April 23 at 3 p.m. at Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market Street in Selinsgrove. Coleen Renshaw serves as SVYC director and Verlaine Shaw serves as the piano accompanist.

The concert includes the following songs: "Follow the Drinking Gourd," "My Lord What a Morning," "This Little Light of Mine," "I’m Just a Poor Wayfaring Stranger," "Walk Children Walk," "Hush! Somebody’s Calling My Name," "Deep River," "Kumbaya," and many others.

The SVYC, which is an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale, hosts youth singers from grades 2-12. This spring, the SVYC features 16 young singers.

The Preparatory group includes Audra Folk of Beaver Springs, Maya Jusko of Lewisburg, Henry Lewis of Selinsgrove, Stella Foulds of Mifflinburg, McKinley Fassero of Lewisburg, Emma Straub of Selinsgrove, Nova Ulsh of Port Trevorton and Owen Ulsh of Port Trevorton. The Camerata group includes Nolan Jusko of Lewisburg, Ellie Schaeffer of Selinsgrove and Rowan White of Mifflinburg. The Valley Singers group includes Sarah Criswell of Mifflinburg, Madison Leininger of Selinsgrove, Katie Mebius of Lewisburg, Mathieu Strong of Hughesville and Nikolai Strong of Hughesville.

Soloists for the performance will include: Madison Leininger, Rowan White, Ellie Schaeffer, Nolan Jusko, Katie Mebius and Sarah Criswell.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, while 6 and under are free. Tickets are available at SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455, or at the door.

The SVYC has been in existence since 1993. This year, the SVYC was fortunate to receive a generous grant from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation to further the youth singing program.

For more information about the SVYC, please visit SVCMusic.org.

