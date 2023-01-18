Selinsgrove, Pa. — Do you love to sing or know a young singer who would like to be a part of an amazing experience?

The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) offers choral instruction to singers grades 2-12.

SVYC's youth program complements school music programs, giving talented youth singers the opportunity to sing and perform at an advanced level with other highly motivated singers from the Susquehanna Valley. Our singers enjoy learning more about music, improving their musicality, making new friends and presenting a concert for the community.

Rehearsals will start in January in Selinsgrove and the spring concert will follow in April. Auditions are held to better understand participant's level of singing ability.

Please note the audition details listed below and call or email Youth Music Director, Coleen Renshaw, at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com to schedule an audition.

Auditions:

Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St., Selinsgrove

Jan. 21: 10 a.m to noon

Jan. 23: 6-8 p.m.

Rehearsals will be held Monday nights at Sharon Lutheran Church beginning Jan. 30. The concert will be held April 23.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.