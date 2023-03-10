Spring is typically the musical theater season for high school drama clubs and music departments. Many area high schools are busy putting the final touches on their annual productions. Treat yourself and your family to some exceptional local talent at your nearby high school.

For example, the Williamsport Area High School music department is preparing for “Little Shop of Horrors” to hit the stage beginning at 7 p.m., Friday, March 17, with a matinee performance scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, March 18.

The musical explores the world of meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn who stumbles across a new, ravenous breed of plant he names “Audrey II” after his coworker crush. The carnivorous plant “promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it.

It's important to note that the musical production and the 1986 movie of the same name differ greatly, especially in the ending!

Among the cast and crew of about 50 students, the production stars William Ciabattari as Seymour, Alanna Ramos as Audrey, Ryan Griffin as Mr. Mushnik, Elijah Nilson as Orin Scrivello, and Madeline Pennings as Audrey II’s Voice.

Directors Sam Robinson and Megan Louder, the high school’s choral instructors, said the cast and crew are excited to share their work with the community.

“This musical is a drastic change — musically and theatrically — from our production of ‘Into the Woods’ last year,” Robinson said. “Our cast is learning to navigate a dark, comedic story accompanied by music from the rock genre. I can’t wait to see the final product once all the forces of the production come together.”

One of the most exciting and unusual aspects of this year’s production, Robinson said, is the puppetry required for the man-eating plant, Audrey II.

Robinson and Louder said they hope audiences enjoy seeing the culmination of the cast and crew’s work over the past ten weeks.

“Our students are incredibly busy with other clubs, sports, musical groups, and daily academics, so it’s a real testament to their dedication to this show that they’ve made it happen for the community to enjoy. The show is a classic that will appeal to anyone. It’s funny, it’s tragic, it’s dark — all of it while you’re tapping your toe from a great musical score.”

Advanced tickets are on sale at the WAHS main office during school hours. Tickets also will be available at the door. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 students.

In addition to Williamsport, many other area schools have listed their spring musicals. Check out the guide below and make plans to see a high school musical! Be sure to check with the local school for tickets and any schedule updates or changes.

March 10 - March 11

Meadowbrook Christian School.....Guys & Dolls

Warrior Run.....Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief

March 17 - March 19

Berwick High School.....Into The Woods

Jersey Shore High School.....Nunsense

Loyalsock High School.....Sister Act

Montoursville High School.....Mamma Mia

Mt. Carmel High School.....Mamma Mia

Selinsgrove High School.....The Little Mermaid

Williamsport High School.....Little Shop Of Horrors

March 23 - March 25

Southern Columbia High School.....Bye Bye Birdie

Benton High School.....Guys & Dolls

Williamsport Area Middle School.....Beauty & The Beast Junior

March 31 - April 1

Hughesville High School.....Shrek

Line Mountain High School.....The Sound Of Music

Midd-West High School.....Godspell

Mifflinburg Jr/Sr High School.....Beauty & The Beast

Muncy Jr/Sr High School.....Bye Bye Birdie

Shamokin Area High School.....Sweeney Todd

April 13 - April 15

Bald Eagle Area Jr/Sr High School.....Annie

April 20 - April 22

Columbia County Christian School.....Anastasia

April 27 - April 30

Shikellamy High School.....Tuck Everlasting

Montgomery Area High School.....Wedding Singer

