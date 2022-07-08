Wellsboro, Pa. — Ten-year-old McKay Campbell recently made headlines for starting a GoFundMe campaign to supply his school library with books that he said dialed up his appreciation for reading.

Campbell is a Curtin Intermediate school student in the Williamsport Area School District with dyslexia, a lerning disorder, and reading has not been something he has ever enjoyed or been able to do without struggle. That is, until recently when he found the "Totally Ninja Raccoons," a book series written by local author and bookstore owner Kevin Coolidge.

About Kevin Coolidge

McKay finished “The Totally Ninja Raccoons Meet Bigfoot” on June 30 and on July 1 started reading “The Totally Ninja Raccoons and the Secret of Nessmuk Lake” about the Loch Ness Monster.

Coolidge wrote nine 'Totally Ninja Raccoons' books between 2015 and 2018. The series is geared for 7- to 10-year-old reluctant readers, about three raccoon brothers who become ninjas. Eight are full of action, adventure, and a creature (Bigfoot, Werewolf, Sidehill Gouger, Thunderbird, Krampus, Loch Ness Monster, Alien, and Jersey Devil). The ninth is “The Totally Ninja Raccoon Joke Book.”

It was book 10 that had Coolidge stumped as he struggled with writer's block.

“Writers don't often get to know about the impact their work has," said Coolidge. But an email from McKay to tell Coolidge about how much he enjoyed the books inspired the author to work through his writer's block.

"I finished the crucial first draft of ‘The Totally Ninja Raccoons Discover the Lost World’ Monday afternoon, July 4. It will take two months to prepare it for publication this September,” he said.

Now McKay is reading a book a week, according to his mother, Kelly Campbell. “Because Kevin writes for reluctant readers, his chapters are shorter and easier to read. That allows my son to finish faster, which gives him a sense of accomplishment and encourages him to continue reading."

The Totally Ninja Raccoon hunt in Wellsboro

On Friday, July 1 at 11:30 a.m., McKay Campbell, his sister Lynnae, 12, and mom stopped in at From My Shelf Books & Gifts at 7 East Avenue in Wellsboro to meet Coolidge, pick up free passports to participate in the Totally Ninja Raccoons hunt, and to purchase five of the nine “Totally Ninja Raccoons” books to complete the series for McKay.

“When we learned about the hunt, McKay said he wanted to do it,” Kelly said. The family traveled from Williamsport to Wellsboro to join in the fun.

“We found the raccoons at 18 of the 25 locations in Wellsboro and will return to find the last seven before the hunt ends,” said Kelly. The last day of the hunt is Saturday, July 30.

“My daughter and I really enjoyed searching for the raccoons, too. McKay and Lynnae challenged each other to see who could find the raccoons first," Kelly said.

When a 'hunter' finds the the ninja raccoons around town, the FromMy Shelf bookstore must sign or stamp the participant's passport in order for their tickets to be placed in the prize jar, according to Kasey Coolidge, bookstore manager.

“All passports must be turned in at the bookstore no later than 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 to be eligible for prizes. We will draw for prizes live at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 via our From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook page,” she said. Winners need not be present to win.

Prizes include $100 in cash, gift certificates, and items donated by participating businesses, a variety of books, and Wellsboro Chamber Dollars.

McKay said he didn't think the Totally Ninja Raccoon books were in his school library, so he decided to start a GoFundMe to raise money to add Coolidge's books to the library's collection. He knew his friends would like them too, he said.

Within hours the fundraiser had reached McKay’s goal of $250. “Now we are at $400 and are leaving his page up until the end of July,” Kelly said.

McKay’s goal has changed. He wants to provide the nine “Totally Ninja Raccoons” books to each library at the Williamsport Area School District’s two intermediate schools (4 to 6 graders) and three primary schools (K to 3 graders), to the James V. Brown Public Library, and others.

