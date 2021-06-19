Do you feel like you’re missing posts from NorthcentralPa.com on your Facebook feed?

Are you seeing old news on your Facebook feed?

Are you seeing the same news stories over and over?

The reason this is happening is because Facebook has changed the algorithm to adjust how you consume posts on the social media platform. Facebook now sorts your Home feed by what it thinks you like, and what it believes is relevant, which changes the way that you see content on Facebook.

Instead of seeing the newest posts from your favorite friends and most-visited pages, it will show you posts that have a lot of interaction from other Facebook users, and posts from people or pages you might interact with more.

If you want to see the most recent NorthcentralPa.com news and posts in your feed, now you have to select us in your favorites. Here's how:

There are a few ways to add favorites to your feed.

1. Android and iPhone

Open up your Facebook app.There should be a tab at the top of your home feed (house icon) that has Home, Favorites, Recent, in that order. These tabs allow you to filter your feed into those classifications.

If it is not there, scroll down, then scroll up. This should allow the bar to pop up from hiding.

When the bar appears, click “Favorites.”

If you have not set any favorites before, there will be a button that says “Get Started.” Click it.

If you have set favorites before, click “Manage Favorites.”

You then have two options to search for a friend or page you’d like to favorite. You can click the search bar at the top of the screen and simply search the name for who/what you are looking for. If what you searched pops up, click “Add” next to the name. If it did not pop up, you may need to add that person as a friend, or like the page first.

If this option does not work, there is an alternate way to add favorites.

Tap the “Menu” tab, which is represented as three lines in the top right corner of your screen.

Scroll down until you see “Settings & Privacy,” then click on it, and click the “Settings” button.

Next, under “Preferences” click “News Feed.” Favorites should appear at the top of the screen with a star icon next to it. When you click it, the same menu from the last step of the previous method will appear.

Add your favorites (NorthcentralPa.com) and you are good to go! Make sure to filter by favorites/recents on your home feed to get the most recent and latest news from NorthcentralPa.com.

Desktop/Laptop Instructions:

Go to your Home Feed (house icon), and to the left of your screen, there is a dropdown menu that has options like “Friends,” “Events,” “News” etc. At the bottom of the menu, click “See More.” Scroll down until you see a yellow star with “Favorites” written next to it. Click it.

If you have not set any favorites before, there will be a button that says “Get Started.” Click it.

If you have set favorites before, click “Manage Favorites.”

Next, click “Manage Favorites in the “News Feed Preferences” pop-up menu.

A search menu will appear. Search for whoever you would like to favorite (NorthcentralPa.com), and click the star next to their name. If the star turns blue, you have made them a favorite, and are good to go.

If you do not remember the name you’d like to favorite, you can filter to the right of the search bar, between all friends and pages, just friends, or just pages. You can also see who you have already favorited.

You may add up to 30 favorite pages. Be sure you choose NorthcentralPa.com as a favorite to continue seeing our daily, up-to-date news.

