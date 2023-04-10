Williamsport, Pa. — Adam Yoder, 36, of Williamsport is announcing his candidacy for re-election to Williamsport City Council on the Republican ticket.

“I’m proud to be representing our City of Williamsport city council and bring the voice of the people to city government to ensure their needs are heard and addressed," Yoder said in a release. "These past three years have been trying with many external challenges facing the city, but we’ve been able to navigate them well. However, there’s still work to do to ensure the city is positioned for long-term success, and I’m running for re-election to ensure we focus on these needs and aid these efforts as much as possible.”

He continued:

“I have worked hard to bring my professional experience and conservative principles to city government to ensure our city practices fiscal responsibility, follows the law, and addresses key city issues with pragmatism and thoughtfulness," he said. "I am proud of the work I’ve been able to accomplish and will continue this work should I be fortunate enough to be re-elected to city council.”

During his first two years on council, Yoder served on the Finance, Economic Revitalization, and Public Safety committees. He was elected city council president in 2022 and re-elected in 2023. Yoders says it was an honor and is “humbled to have been given by my fellow colleagues on city council — we have a great group of council members currently, and it’s a true pleasure to serve with all of them."

According to the release, Yoder has been an active legislator in his first term on council, with notable accomplishments achieved and supported in his first term, including:

• Was a key member of council’s efforts to cut the mayor’s proposed 2.5 mil tax increase in the 2021 budget.

• Updated the city’s administrative code to ensure checks and balances of the appointment of department heads are up-to-date with the current organizational structure of the city and are revisited on an annual basis.

• Drafted and sponsored the American Rescue Plan ordinance establishing a budget to allocate and spend these funds and ensuring compliance with federal law.

• Drafted and sponsored the establishment of the city’s newly-formed Emergency and Reserve fund, establishing a sustainable savings mechanism to improve the city’s financial position and save for the large long-term infrastructure issues, such as the levee and Grafius Run.

• Led council’s efforts to make investments in key economic development projects like the Old City Gateway and Maynard Street Commons developments.

• Adjusted the budget timeline to enable council more time to responsibly review the annual general fund budget to ensure its adequacy to meet the needs of the city in a fiscally responsible way.

Yoder believes two key issues the city needs to focus on are the continued fiscal challenges of the city, and the effective adoption of technology within city government.

“We continue to deficit spend in our annual operating budget, an unhealthy practice that has been used for years in city government and continued by the current administration," Yoder said. "To truly get our fiscal house in order, we must work to ensure our annual budgeted revenues and costs are in line so we can hold the line on taxes, pay down our debt obligations, and make more investments in our city that will improve quality of life, create jobs, and increase economic growth. While there are a number of factors out of our control that contribute to this issue, there are items we can control and must continue to improve upon.”

Yoder also noted the recent technology upgrades in financial software championed by the administration.

“The current administration has championed the use of technology to increase efficiency in our city government," Yoder noted in the release. "It’s a great idea that I’m glad to see finally getting off the ground. But we’re a long way off from realizing the true benefits of technology adoption for the City of Williamsport, as we don’t have an overarching strategy of what we comprehensively want this to look like. The opportunities are limitless if done correctly, and I am ready to aid the administration’s efforts in technology adoption to ensure the city bears the full fruit of these efforts.”

Yoder is a graduate of Pennsylvania College of Technology, obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree in 2011, and earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance in 2019 at Saint Joseph’s University. He is currently pursuing his Executive Doctorate in Business Administration from Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business, focused on organizational strategy, economics, and management information systems. He has also completed graduate coursework in Government and Political Science at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, D.C.

Yoder and his wife Sarah have one son, James, and have been city homeowners for over six years. Yoder is active in the community, serving on the alumni advisory board at Pennsylvania College of Technology, as Board President for the American Rescue Workers and Covation Center, both of Williamsport, and as an ambassador to regional economic development organization Focus Central PA. He formerly served as Treasurer and a Committee Member of the Lycoming County Republican Committee.

