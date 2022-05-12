YMCA funds.jpg

Clinton County Community Foundation members present a $50,000 check to YMCA staff for the pool restoration project.

Lock Haven, Pa. — The Lock Haven Branch YMCA has recently received two grants totaling $150,000 from awards via the Clinton County Commissioners and the Clinton County Community Foundation.

The first award granted by the Clinton County Commissioners was $100,000 through the American Rescue Plan funds. The second award was $50,000 from the Clinton County Community Foundation.  

“We want to extend our sincere appreciation for the support of the county and the foundation for this project, said Corinne Amrom, YMCA executive director. "These gifts have been a significant advancement toward the $280,000 needed for reopening the pool, which we know is of great importance to the community and those who miss it.” 

Tier One of the Pool Restoration Campaign has been a year-long fundraising endeavor to replace the Pool PAK, an HVAC unit that regulates the pool water and air temperature. With this equipment replaced, the pool facility, which has been closed since June of 2020, can reopen. 

For more information on this project, contact Amrom at corinnea@rvrymca.org.

