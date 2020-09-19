Picture Rocks, Pa. – Dozens of cars packed Center Street in Picture Rocks Saturday morning as people combed the community's yard sales for second-hand treasures.
Most sales began at 8 a.m. and will continue through at least 2 p.m. today.
An interactive yard sale map created by Jenn Vermeire lists the locations of over 20 different yard sales happening Saturday in Picture Rocks Borough.
"The orange pins show yard sales, the purple pins show sales with refreshments," Vermeire said.
Some people hosting yard sales today shared details about their wares:
- Laurel Run Rd (RT 864) near Ferrell Elementary, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Multi-family yard sale. Girl's clothes size 7/8, girl's shoes size 2-3.5, boy's 3T clothing, books, DVDs, primitive decor, handmade crafts, printer, toys, diaper genie, potty seat, leap frog game system with games, women's clothes size 2x, women's jackets size XL, household items, crib bedding, strollers, air mattresses, snowboard and boots, ottoman, dresser, box spring, roller skates, prom dresses, cheerleading gear, and more.
- 271 Water St.: Multi-family yard sale. 4x4x8 landscape wood, men's designer shirts, men's & women's pants, sari skirts from India, luggage, cooler, cookbooks, medical equipment, antique fishing reels, electric broom, boat fender, boat odds and ends, rain gear, and more.
- 41 Elm Street (rear): Some guns, lots of ammo, lots of tools, ice fishing gear, hunting ￼accessories, left handed compound bow, power tools, and more.
- 15 Judy Lane, Sept. 19-20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Garage sale. Home decor, primitives, and more.
- 253 N. Main Street, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Justice girl's clothing (some new with store tags), toys (including battery-operated 3-wheeler), adult clothing, Canon digital camera, backpacks, camping equipment, Christmas decorations, like-new Generac 5500w Generator, and more.
- 51 Laurel Run (next to post office): Kitchen items, home decor, books, clothing (mostly women's plus size), blankets, comforters, Lularoe leggings (2 for $5, TC and TC2), and more.