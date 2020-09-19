Picture Rocks, Pa. – Dozens of cars packed Center Street in Picture Rocks Saturday morning as people combed the community's yard sales for second-hand treasures.

Most sales began at 8 a.m. and will continue through at least 2 p.m. today.

An interactive yard sale map created by Jenn Vermeire lists the locations of over 20 different yard sales happening Saturday in Picture Rocks Borough.

"The orange pins show yard sales, the purple pins show sales with refreshments," Vermeire said.

Some people hosting yard sales today shared details about their wares: