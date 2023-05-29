Perfect-2-Perfect is having a sale in the Nippenose Valley, Pa., June 1-3. Details are as follows.

Our next sale is here! Happy Memorial Day!

Our next sale will be held June 1, 2, & 3, 2023 in the Nippenose Valley. We know this is a little distant for some people in Williamsport, but this sale is well worth the trip during all three days! The address for GPS would be 6226 State Hwy Rt 654, Williamsport, PA 17702.

This house is actually in Bastress Township. It is located just down the road from the Nomad Distillery and just up the road from the Nippenose Tavern which has outstanding prime rib and great food!. If you remember where we had a sale last year, it is on the other side of the road and about two doors down from that previous location.

Traffic will be busy on the road and with the limited parking on Rt 654, we are asking people to go just beyond the home to Werner Rd and park around the back of the home. We will have areas marked for parking so that you can safely attend this sale with a minimum of walking.

Please do not park along the road unless you can do so safely and not cross the solid white line on the side of the highway.

This sale is loaded with quality furnishings that are priced to sell! You will remember this sale for quite some time because of the many beautiful things available!

To begin with, we have beautiful furniture starting with a gorgeous modern Ashley Sofa with wood carved front and back rail. This item was just purchased a few months ago. We have a cherry drop leaf coffee table, several dressers, a beautiful antique secretarial desk in ebony paint, a large lighted cherry curio cabinet great for displaying dolls or whatever you may want to display, Maple Twin Size Headboard and frame set, Two Tier Duncan Phyfe Style Table/Stand, Brand New Wingback Chair, other beautiful chairs though out the home. Cherry Hall Table and another hall table with ebony paint, 2 primitive Oak Top Drop Leaf Tables, Antique oak washstand and many other stands both antique and modern.

Christmas, Easter, and Halloween décor. Ornaments, garland, lots of trees, candles. Lots of Silk Flowers and plants including topiary designs. Patriotic décor perfect for the 4th of July.

Lots of doll chairs, stools, picnic baskets(vintage and new with contents). So many true and decorative primitives throughout the home.

In collectibles, we have lots of vintage Tonka Toys, Matchbox and Hotwheel Cars, RC vehicles for parts or repair, John Deere Items, Beer Collectibles including Barrel Head displays from Lowenbrau and Miller LIte, barware, Weathervane, HO Scale Trains and track, buildings, and platform, Massey Ferguson Tractor Parts, We also have a large selection of embroidered patches from all over the country and representative. Ashton Drake and other collectible dolls. Vintage croquet set, Longaberger coffee mugs, lots of baskets, belt buckles, cornflower pattern Corningware casserole dishes, old cabinet photos, box of Build-a-bear clothing, Beanie Babies, Boyds Bears, nice display shelves and coat hanging shelves, large collection of Willow Tree Angels, Old Luggage in excellent condition, drafting supplies, old bottles, an awesome Craftsman Grilling set, and more!

In the garage outback are a number of great things worth walking down for. There are tomato stakes, Tractor Caution triangular signs, Old License Plates, A nice older meat slicer, Boat Anchor, Boat Side Bumpers, life preservers, crab pot, several boxes of Truck lift kits, Tow behind lawn de-thacher, lawn tools (with much more downstairs in the home), spray paints, a 1970’s jeep rear seat, several long natural edge slabs of maple wood, two weed wackers, gas powered blower, hydrolic floor jack, floor creeper, fishing nets, floor moving dollies, and one 4x4 pallet, there is several stand up tool holders by Rubbermaid, and several bicycles both mountain and regular and an awesome vintage banana seat bike.

Sporting goods & exercise, In fishing, we have lots of great lures being sold for great prices, fly fishing supplies, rods, reels, bait buckets, hard and soft tackle boxes, and much more! We also have several bows needing repair along with arrows being sold as-is. Gun Powder for re-loading. In exercise equipment we have a nice Gold’s Gym treadmill, and a really nice recumbent elliptical bike by Teeter,

In household items we have lots of non-stick cookware, bakeware, pie pans, cake pans, pyrex casserole and lasagna dishes, lots of primitive décor, farmstand beverage dispenser, covered wooden trashcan, lots of pretty throw pillows,

Appliances include Rapala Electric Knife, Oster Waffle Maker, Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer, Oster Micorwave oven, 24” Seiki Flat Panel TV,

Geriatic items include a shower chair.

For the young at heart we have children's books galore!

In the garage attached to the home we have lots of items mentioned elsewhere, but this is where you will find the gazing ball, tools of all types including a Porter Cable Reciprocating saw, Fasteners, Stihl Safety helmets, old wooden sleds,

Fine clothing (some medium, Large to 2x) lots of it in very, very good condition. Ladies Shoes in size 9-10 in very good condition as well. Lots of purses, scarves (winter and summer), new socks, some costume jewelry. Tea Towels and other nice linens and quilts.

There is much more we did not mention above and don’t forget about our box lots!

Hope to see you a this great sale and we really want to wish everyone a happy Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Keep scrolling for pictures of the many items for sale!

To see all photos, click here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.