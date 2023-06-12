Perfect 2 Perfect is having a sale in Nisbet, Pa., June 14-16. Details are as follows.

Our next sale is here! The next sale is June 15-16, 2023.

The address is 274 West Village Drive and it is located just five homes west of the firehouse in Nisbet. It is the first one-tory home on the right-hand side and it has green siding and a separate two-car garage behind the home.

This home was owned by a gentleman who kept everything he owned (including his tools) meticulously clean. He was a larger gentleman and his furniture including his lift chair can support anyone with a larger frame. This home has lovely furnishings including a very nice washer and dryer set for sale. We will be open June 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday June 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and there will be no Saturday Hours for this sale.

In this sale we have the following furniture items:

A maple hutch with matching table and chairs. A large from solid Oak rocker from the Sugar Valley Chair Shop in Loganton. A lift chair by Golden that supports up to 375 Lbs (if you go into the store to buy one of these, you will spend a small fortune, please note, the photo may look like the chair is stained, but it is not, it is just the way the photo turned out). A queen bed with brushed nickel headboard and frame set, and a gorgeous queen size adjustable bed by Serta that is only about 6 years old in excellent condition (you won’t find a better bed at a price to afford), Ethan Allen Dresser and chest, La-Z-Boy oversize recliner, Oak TV stand, Cosco Folding Table with 4 chairs, Shower Chair, a Homack Gun Safe, maple 3 drawer desk, Cedar lined Blanket Chest, Maple Dresser with Mirror, 6 drawer chest in cherry finish, Sentry Floor Safe, Some very nice and like new metal furniture including two chairs and a glider outside. We also have a number of Lloyd and Flanders pieces of outdoor furniture that really never saw the outside and look new despite being vintage pieces. This Lloyd and Flanders also includes a very nice loveseat swing glider. Ladies Burgundy La-Z-Boy recliner, a small blue recliner, Vintage Chrome and Formica Table with Chairs, One very nice Poly Rocker, Coolers, Wooden Crates,

In collectibles, we have a Pyrex Trailing Flowers bowl, Pixie Christmas Elf, Small Cuckoo Clock, Wooden & Brass Wall Barometer, Blue Willow China, Humidity, and Temperature display, Foley Food Mill, 1/4 and 1/2 Bushel Baskets, Galvanized tubs, old Shop Vac Metal Base Drums for great metal trash cans, Blue Painted Galvanized Kero Can, Primitive Bench, Cobbler shoe horn, Garden Statuary, Round Cosco Stool.

In households, we have nesting stainless steel bowls, Pyrex Casserole dishes with lids and without lids, Non-Stick Cookware, Cast Iron Cookware, muffin tins, Braun 10 Cup Coffee Maker, Hand Mixer, Steak Knife set, Meat Serving and Lifting Forks, other kitchen utensils and cutting items, Metal Cookie Molds, Some Canning Jars, Wind Chimes,

Samsung Flat Panel TV, Bose Speakers, Sony Surround Sound Stereo Receiver with CD Player, lots of CD’s (mostly Country music, Chest Freezer, Very nice Washer and dryer as mentioned above. Ambiano Belgian Waffle maker, Rival Crock Pot, Extra Wide Double toaster by Black & Decker, Sunbeam Mixer with bowls, a 12000 BTU Wifi Controlled window Air Conditioning Unit by General Electric.

Religious statues including small statue of St. Francis, Madonna and child.

Geriatric items include a shower chair, two toilet seat extensions, boxes of geriatrica adult diapers in size 2x

Womens size large and extra large clothing, size 13 mens shoes (some are new).

In tools, we have a selection of tools you will not believe. The condition of most of these tools is excellent to outstanding. We have a floor model Craftsman Air Compresser and some Pneumatic Tools that look like they were just bought yesterday! A Craftsman Utility Sharpener in the original box, Craftsman ¾” drive socket set that you have to see to believe, A Massey Ferguson combination wrench set with storage sleeve, Craftsman socket sets for ¼ and 3/8” and ½” drives including separate breaker bars and extensions, Bumper step up unit for a GMC Truck, Craftsman ½ Drill, Chains, Craftsman Punch Sets, Chicago Electric reciprocating saw (like new), Rope, Grady White Snow 2 Stage Snow Blower, Snapper electric start mulching mower, Sears Craftsman 2 Ton Floor Jack, Ratchet Straps, Extension Cords, Rubber Straps, Sears Craftsman Tool Box and tool cart, Plastic Buckets, Floor Jack Stands, 16 ft extension ladder, Tomato Stakes, Mr Heater Catalytic propane heater, Cast Iron Propane Stove hot plate, Bernzomatic Turbo Tip Torch, Craftsman Electric Impact Wrench Drill with sockets, Aluminum Speed Level, Garden Tools including hand, shovels, rakes, and more. Old Metal Hose Reel with Pneumatic Tires, Very Heavy Wrought Iron Double shepherd’s hook with heart design.

Please exercise care when parking for this sale. The road at the side of the home is used for farming equipment to go back to the farm behind the home. Please ensure you leave adequate space for travel on the road of wide equipment if you park on that road.

To see all photos, click here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.