Williamsport, Pa. -- "In life, they honored their country. In death, their country honors them." The Wreaths Across America story first began in 1992 with Morrill Worcester in Maine. What began as a personal act of remembrance spread across the country like a California wildfire.

According to their website, Wreaths Across America returns five of every $15 wreath and since 2007, has given back $6,722,458 to local charities.

Locally, the event first began in Wildwood Cemetery, in Williamsport, followed by other communities after they reached out because they did not know how to replicate the process. However, due to lack of sponsorship and funding in 2021, Wildwood had no choice but to not participate this year.

County Commissioner Scott Metzger, State Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84), and Montoursville Mayor Steve Bagwell were in attendance at Montoursville Cemetery on a rainy, somber Saturday on Dec. 18. All in, a total 13 cemeteries were covered - three in Sullivan County, and 10 in Lycoming County.

At the last minute, Jersey Shore Borough received notice their entire cemetery would be covered with wreaths as well. Nearby, Antes Fort and Pine Creek Cemeteries, where many Revolutionary War veterans are laid to rest, were covered by the local Daughters of the American Revolution.

"They say a person dies twice. First when they take their last breath physically, and then again when there's no one left to say their name and tell their story," said DuBoistown borough council member Dori Rankinen, who organized the efforts locally in northcentral Pa. "The idea was, I wanted to create a sense of connectivity. What we are calling a consortium."

Rankinen explained that all the cemeteries worked together, and that as smaller ones got covered they went for more fundraising to get bigger cemeteries covered, and that she had pulled people from other communities to cover the other cemeteries of Lycoming and Sullivan cemeteries, but the ceremony is at Montoursvile.

A total of 2,731 wreaths were placed just in Montoursville alone with the help of 200-300 volunteers who walked out to a veterans grave, said their name out load, and thanked them for their service, then another.

"It's going to be a labor of love," Rankinen said before the event. Williamsport Area school basketball players, South Williamsport Key Club, the Cub and Boy Scouts, and Montoursville History Club came to aid in wreath laying, with Montoursville's chorus providing the music ensemble.

Rankinen noted the Masonic Temple purchased all the wreaths for graves at Freedom Rd. Cemetery, which is notable for the black soldiers buried who fougt in the Civil War. "I think its wonderful communities have hometown pride," she said. Rankinen noted how wonderful it was that people were using social media in order to gather more wreaths to cover their own communities.

What is a Veterans Wreath?

Rankinen made a presentation to a Sullivan County Legion after a member saw the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit which came down to the area from Maine in early June to the Montoursville American Legion, which resulted in three cemeteries being covered with wreaths to honor their local veterans.

She said her goal was by 2025 "to have 75 cemeteries participating, so this swath of central Pa. would be covered in green and red. I believed it could be done." She is hoping more businesses would be willing to participate in the 2022 event.

Rankinen said the company is doing a matching window Dec. 18-Jan. 14, to continue the success of 2021 into 2022.

The person behind the scenes

Rankinen is the face and a driving force behind many events locally. A retired educator, she was elected to Duboistown's borough council in 2019, where she is the only person of the female gender to serve on an historically male-dominated council.

She has been serving as coordinator for the South Williamsport Mummer's Day Parade for several years now, fairly recently lending her expertise to the Lycoming County Veterans' Day Parade as well.

She said she was having coffee at home one morning five years ago when she saw a newscast how Arlington Cemetery was 20,000 wreaths short, the program asking viewers if they would become sponsors. "I heard that quote about a person dying twice. I wondered, are they doing it around here?"

She saw the Blue Star Mothers were taking the project on but "it's very time consuming. I felt drawn to pick it up and start this consortium."

"I can't get up in the morning to fight the enemy, but I'm good at fundraising. It's the least I could do," Rankinen said.

Businesses and individuals wishing to take part in the 2022 laying of Wreaths Across America are encouraged to contact Dori Rankinen at (570) 772-2423 or by email at: Darankinen@gmail.com