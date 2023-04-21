April 20 is the 79th anniversary of the worst U.S. Liberty ship disaster of World War II, the sinking of the SS Paul Hamilton in the Mediterranean Sea by a German torpedo bomber. Volunteers from the non-profit Stories Behind the Stars have written memorials honoring all 41 Pa. natives who died in the disaster.

Lycoming County was home to one of them.

George Garrett “Bill” Stover was born on October 4, 1921 in Hughesville to George H. Stover (1876-1941) and Mabel K. Stover (1892-1983). His father was a laborer for a street railroad, and his mother was a cook for a private family. The family lived in Williamsport and also included Stover’s older half-brother, one younger sister and two older half-sisters.

Stover graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1941. He married Pauline A. Tietbohl (1923-2010) on October 25, 1942 in Williamsport, and they had a son Michael Floyd Stover (1944-1994).

When Stover registered for the draft on February 16, 1942, he worked for the Bethlehem Steel Company in Williamsport. He entered the Army Air Corps on July 2, 1942 at Harrisburg as a private. He received training at Biloxi, MS, Derider, LA, San Antonio, TX and Oklahoma City, OK. He was eventually assigned to the 32nd Photographic Squadron, 54th Reconnaissance Group.

Stover and his unit embarked on the SS Paul Hamilton (Hull Number 227) on April 2, 1944 bound for Venusa, Italy, and the Mediterranean Theater of Operations. The Liberty ship departed on her fifth voyage from Hampton Roads, Va. as part of Convoy UGS 38. She was carrying supplies, ammunition, and ground personnel of the 485th Bombardment Group and the 5th Reconnaissance Group of the US Army Air Forces. The convoy included dozens of merchant ships, two Navy tankers, and a Coast Guard vessel.

On the evening of April 20, 1944, the convoy was attacked by 23 German Junkers Ju 88 torpedo bombers. The location was approximately 30 miles from Cape Bengut near Algiers, Algeria in the Mediterranean Sea.

One aerial torpedo hit the Hamilton, igniting the high explosives in the hull. The ship, her entire crew and passengers, a total of 580 men, were lost in thirty seconds. The 831st Bombardment Squadron lost 154 officers and men; the 32nd Photoreconnaissance Squadron lost 317 men. Forty-one of Pa.’s native sons perished in the sinking of the Hamilton.

The Hamilton’s losses were the worst suffered by any U.S. Liberty ship during World War II. Only one body was recovered from the tragedy. The destroyer USS Lansdale (DD-426) and SS Royal Star were also sunk during the attack.

Stover was listed on the Tablets of the Missing, North Africa American Cemetery and Memorial, Carthage, Tunis, Tunisia. Stover posthumously received the Purple Heart.

