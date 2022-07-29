Forksville, Pa. — In 1932, the former U.S. Department of Forests and Waters set aside $50 to purchase four picnic tables to create a state park facility in Sullivan County.

Now, 90 years later, the Friends of Worlds End State Park are celebrating that fateful funding with an anniversary celebration at the park on Cabin Bridge Road tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year's Worlds End Day 2022 will feature a number of booths and displays from local organizations as well as environmental education programs.

11 a.m. at Cliff Pavilion: The Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center presents "Amazing Animal Adaptations," in which they display several native species of reptiles, birds, and mammals and demonstrate their amazing adaptations to survive!

12:30 p.m. at LT Pavillion: Join Van Wagner for a celebration of music and history.

2 p.m. at LT Pavillion: Falconer Michael Kuriga will give a presentation on birds of prey.

3:30 p.m. at CLiff Pavillion: Reptiland presents the fascinating world of turtles, lizards and snakes. See reptiles from around the world, including a tortoise, lizard, alligator, and a variety of snakes.

The Friends of Worlds End State Park will also be on hand along with local trailblazing legends Dave Kowalewski and Ruth Rode, who will be able to answer any hiking questions you may have.

The Friends will also be selling copies of the new "Falls & Views Loop: Exploring the Wildness of Worlds End State Park and Loyalsock State Forest." Kowalewski and Rode have spent the last three years using their combined decades of local hiking experience to create this new 70-page guide and map to more than 90 seasonal waterfalls and 40 views.

