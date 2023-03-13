South Williamsport, Pa. — With the spring season officially approaching, the World of Little League Museum and Official Store is set to reopen starting on Thurs., March 23.

The museum was previously closed in January and February for minor renovations to its official store, as well as updates to select displays and exhibits throughout the museum.

“With the official kickoff to spring on March 21, and families beginning to make their plans for the summer months, we are thrilled to be able to reopen our doors and welcome visitors from all around the world into our museum,” said Adam Thompson, director of the World of Little League Museum. “The past few months have allowed us to move around some exhibit items and displays throughout the museum, which will better showcase our program’s history, while also providing some minor upgrades to our store area to enhance the customer experience. We look forward to an exciting spring season and encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the offerings of the World of Little League Museum, whether it be for the first time or the hundredth time.”

Located at the top of the Little League International Complex, home of the Little League Baseball World Series, the World of Little League Museum is an immersive experience that brings visitors of all ages through the history, memories, and experience that Little League has provided to families all around the world each year. In addition to the offerings within the Museum, visitors are also encouraged to explore the Little League International Complex and take part in an audio-guided walking tour before ending the day at either the Little League Main Gift Shop or the Museum’s Official Store to take home a souvenir.

The museum is currently open Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. While closed to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, groups are welcome to schedule private tours during that time period by emailing Museum@LittleLeague.org. For more information, including prices, directions, and more, visit LittleLeagueMuseum.org. The Little League Main Gift Shop, located on the main concourse behind Howard J. Lamade Stadium, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and fans can always buy their favorite merchandise at ShopLittleLeague.org.

The World of Little League: Peter J. McGovern Museum and Official Store is located at 525 Montgomery Pike (U.S. Route 15) in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Additional information about the Museum, including pricing, hours, and any additional updates can be found at LittleLeagueMuseum.org or by contacting the Museum at 570-326-3607. Follow World of Little Leagueon Facebook (Facebook.com/LittleLeagueMuseum) and Twitter (Twitter.com/LLBMuseum). Visitors of Lycoming County are also encouraged to visit the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau website, www.vacationpa.com, or call toll-free, 1-800-358-9900.

