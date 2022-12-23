Lewisburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg restaurant recently celebrated a milestone by giving back to the community and raising more than $8,500 for women's health services.

Elizabeth’s An American Bistro, celebrated its 25th year of providing fine food to the community with a mission of creating memorable occasions for customers with modern American food made with passion and care using the freshest regional ingredients available.

To mark the special occasion of their 25th anniversary and to have a lasting impact on the community they call home, owner Elizabeth Long-Furia and the restaurant she started decided to raise funds and awareness for Women’s Health Services at Evangelical Community Hospital.

The efforts garnered $8,556 of donated funds raised through drink and dessert specials throughout the months of October and November, a Women’s Health Charity Dinner held at the restaurant on November 20, and the auctioning of a 25th anniversary gift basket.

“The Hospital is especially grateful for the support we receive from the communities we serve,” said Donna Schuck, associate vice president of philanthropy and donor relations at the hospital. “We appreciate individuals like Elizabeth Furia who combine their passion for their business with a passion to do more for the people who live in our communities.”

Women’s Health Services at Evangelical include compassionate, caring, and supportive care delivered with state-of-the-art technology in environments designed with women in mind at OB/GYN of Evangelical, The Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, and The Family Place — the Hospital’s obstetrics unit.

"Success comes from planning and doing, but mostly doing. That’s why Evangelical is extraordinary, it gets things done,” said Elizabeth Furia. “I want to do my part to help the Hospital build, expand, and improve access to women’s health services in our community."

“Through the help of Elizabeth’s An American Bistro and others, women throughout the Greater Susquehanna Valley are able to get the care they need even if they are experiencing financial challenges,” said Schuck. “What better way to celebrate a milestone than to know you’ve made a difference for others?”

To learn more about the Hospital’s services visit www.EvanHospital.com and to see the rich history and offerings of Elizabeth’s visitwww.ElizabethsBistro.com.

