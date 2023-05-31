Harrisburg, Pa. —

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced funding for 16 environmental restoration projects on abandoned mine lands, totaling $7.8 million dollars. These projects, which are being funded as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), primarily focus on the reclamation of abandoned mine land (AML), abatement of acid mine drainage (AMD) through reclamation, and/or treatment of AMD through the construction, operation, and/or maintenance of an AMD treatment facility.

In his budget address, Governor Shapiro made clear he rejects the false choice between protecting jobs and protecting our planet. He believes we can do both – we can embrace the Commonwealth’s role as an energy leader, create good- paying jobs, and fulfill our constitutional obligation to protect Pennsylvania’s clean air and pure water. Today’s announcement builds on the Governor’s commitment to do both.

“Restoring these minelands and streams is a critical part to improving Pennsylvania’s environment and growing our economy. Every penny we invest into projects like these results in a better Pennsylvania for all of us,” said DEP Secretary Rich Negrin. “These newly approved projects are just the first of many that are now possible as a result of the new IIJA funding, and we are going to continue to put these dollars to work in Pennsylvania.”

The new AML/AMD Grant Program that began in the fall of 2022 will continue with three more application rounds in 2023. A total of at least $96 million total for the year is available under the 2023 AML/AMD Grant Program, with at least $32 million available to award in each of the three grant program rounds. In addition, any unused funds from the previous grant program round for the year will roll over to the next program round.

The AML/AMD Grant program prioritizes:

Reclamation of serious human health and safety problems resulting from abandoned coal mines.

Reclamation or AMD treatment that will continue restoration efforts that were identified or begun under the AMD Set-a-side Program .

The operation and maintenance needs and/or upgrades of existing AMD treatment systems where the failure to do so will result in loss of restored stream miles.

Significant measurable water quality improvements that will contribute towards watershed restoration.

The DEP - Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation is able to announce the following projects:

Clinton County:

Robbins Hollow (Swamp Area PTS Rehab)

Routine maintenance of the Swamp Area passive treatment system will be performed to

assure proper function of the system and continued treatment the Twomile Run, a Class A

Trout Stream. The maintenance will include improvements to the access road, cleaning the

collection and conveyance methods, replacing limestone in the drainable limestone beds,

replacing and or patching liners and organic material in three vertical flow ponds (VFP),

cleaning and deepening the treatment wetlands, clearing unwanted vegetation, and postconstruction monitoring.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Coalition connects veterans to needed resources