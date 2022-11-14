Bloomsburg, Pa. — Winterfest is coming back the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds later this month, with more than 150 vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, and plenty of holiday activities for the kids.

The event, which includes free admission and parking, will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25-26 in the Industrial Building.

Warm up inside at the cafe area while enjoying some delicious goodies from a variety of food vendors, and get a head start on holiday shopping. There will be vendor raffles and 50/50 drawings, and Santa will be stopping by and handing out gifts.

Home chefs can see how their recipes stack up in the Chili Cook-Off Contest on Friday at 1 p.m., while bakers compete for the best baked treat in the Cookie Contest on Saturday at 1 p.m. To sign-up, visit the Bloomsburg Fair website.

Kiddos can try their hand at cookie decorating at 3 p.m. on Friday, or take in a puppet show on Saturday at 4. There will be live music, dancing, and plenty of crafters showcasing their creations throughout the two-day event.

A complete list of vendors will be posted as it gets closer to the date. If you are interested in being a vendor of homemade crafts, please contact the Fair at 570-387-4143 or winterfest@bloomsburgfair.

