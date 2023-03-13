Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1149 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023 PAZ038-039-043-044-047-048-072-141600- /O.CON.KBGM.WS.W.0006.230313T2200Z-230314T2200Z/ Bradford-Susquehanna-Wyoming-Lackawanna-Luzerne-Pike- Southern Wayne- Including the cities of Sayre, Towanda, Hallstead, Montrose, Tunkhannock, Scranton, Hazleton, Wilkes-Barre, Milford, and Honesdale 1149 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches in elevations below 1200 feet and 9 to 15 inches above 1200 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday. * WHERE...Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates overnight could approach 1 to 2 inches per hour tonight. The valley floor of the Wyoming Valley will see totals on the lower end of the forecast with greatest accumulations above 1200 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions.

