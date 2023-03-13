winter storm warning

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
1149 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

PAZ038-039-043-044-047-048-072-141600-
/O.CON.KBGM.WS.W.0006.230313T2200Z-230314T2200Z/
Bradford-Susquehanna-Wyoming-Lackawanna-Luzerne-Pike-
Southern Wayne-
Including the cities of Sayre, Towanda, Hallstead, Montrose,
Tunkhannock, Scranton, Hazleton, Wilkes-Barre, Milford,
and Honesdale
1149 AM EDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
  inches in elevations below 1200 feet and 9 to 15 inches above
  1200 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday.

* WHERE...Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne,
  Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
  commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates overnight could approach 1
  to 2 inches per hour tonight. The valley floor of the Wyoming
  Valley will see totals on the lower end of the forecast with
  greatest accumulations above 1200 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

