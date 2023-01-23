Winter book sale

Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's time to restock those bookshelves and cozy up with a good read, courtesy of the Friends of the Bloomsburg Public Library.

The Friends are holding a winter book sale on Feb. 8-11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library at 225 Market St., Bloomsburg.

There are thousands of options to choose from, including hardcovers, softcovers, kids’ books, nonfiction, and DVDs. 

 

