Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's time to restock those bookshelves and cozy up with a good read, courtesy of the Friends of the Bloomsburg Public Library.

The Friends are holding a winter book sale on Feb. 8-11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library at 225 Market St., Bloomsburg.

There are thousands of options to choose from, including hardcovers, softcovers, kids’ books, nonfiction, and DVDs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.