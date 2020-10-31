Pumpkin Carving Contest Winners.jpg

Williamsport, Pa. – We loved seeing your creativity shine through your pumpkins. Our region has some talented gourd carvers! Thanks for sharing your creations with us. 

NCPA staff anonymously voted for our favorite pumpkins and picked these top three contenders:

Greyson Shuff _NCPA.jpg

By Greyson Shuff, of Williamsport

First Place: Greyson Shuff, Williamsport. Greyson carved his masterpiece with help from grown-ups. To make Halloween even sweeter this year, Greyson won a $25 gift card to Lang's Chocolates.

Kelly Martin Catalano_NCPA.jpg

By Kelly Martin Catalano, of Williamsport

Second Place: Kelly Martin Catalano, Northumberland. Kelly used a dremel tool to carve the intricate buck design. Kelly won a $20 gift card to Boom City.

Billy pumpkin_NCPA.jpg

A pumpkin named Billy

Third Place: A pumpkin named Billy by Jessica Frear, Williamsport. For her simply "gourdgeous" gourd, Jessica won a $20 gift card to Boom City.

Winners can receive their gift cards by mail or pick them up in person at our office on Pine Street in Williamsport. Thank you to everyone who shared pictures of their creations!

Honorable mentions (in no particular order):

Shelbi Bischoff pumpkin _NCPA.jpg

By Shelbi Bischoff, of Williamsport

yoda pumpkin _NCPA.png

By J. Tyler Thompson, of Muncy
Tyler Thompson pumpkin _NCPA.png

By J. Tyler Thompson, of Muncy

pumpkin_Lexi_Foster_NCPA.jpg

By Lexi Foster, of Hughesville

pumpkin Madesyn Shuff Williamsport_NCPA.jpg

By Madesyn Shuff, of Williamsport

Thanks again for sharing your pumpkins with all of us here at NorthcentralPA.com!

