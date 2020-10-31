Williamsport, Pa. – We loved seeing your creativity shine through your pumpkins. Our region has some talented gourd carvers! Thanks for sharing your creations with us.

NCPA staff anonymously voted for our favorite pumpkins and picked these top three contenders:

First Place: Greyson Shuff, Williamsport. Greyson carved his masterpiece with help from grown-ups. To make Halloween even sweeter this year, Greyson won a $25 gift card to Lang's Chocolates.

Second Place: Kelly Martin Catalano, Northumberland. Kelly used a dremel tool to carve the intricate buck design. Kelly won a $20 gift card to Boom City.

Third Place: A pumpkin named Billy by Jessica Frear, Williamsport. For her simply "gourdgeous" gourd, Jessica won a $20 gift card to Boom City.

Winners can receive their gift cards by mail or pick them up in person at our office on Pine Street in Williamsport. Thank you to everyone who shared pictures of their creations!

Honorable mentions (in no particular order):

Shelbi Bischoff, Williamsport

J. Tyler Thompson, Muncy

Lexi Foster, Hughesville

Madesyn Shuff, Williamsport

Thanks again for sharing your pumpkins with all of us here at NorthcentralPA.com!