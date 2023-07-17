The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) is pleased to announce the winners of the 12th Annual Photo Contest: "Treasured Towns and Landscapes of the Susquehanna Greenway."

The photo contest drew images from across the Susquehanna Greenway, which runs along the Susquehanna River throughout Pennsylvania, and saw some of its most competitive submissions yet. Entries were presented to a select group of judges who based their decisions on adherence to the category theme, composition, and quality. This year’s categories included Susquehanna Landmarks, Treasured River Towns, Susquehanna Adventures, and Wildlife.

“The depth of quality showcased across the entries in this year’s contest was simply fantastic,” says Shane Kiefer, director of marketing at the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau and one of this year’s judges. “It was certainly a challenge to narrow down the field, as there was a stunning amount of distinctive wildlife photos, unique angles of river towns and well-known landmarks, and inspiring riverside adventures on display. The winning photographers can certainly be proud of their achievements.”

Ryan Sotelo’s photo from Bloomsburg was named the overall Grand Prize winner and First Place winner in the River Towns category. The image depicts a stunning aerial taken at sunset over Bloomsburg on the lower North Branch of the Susquehanna River — which just happens to be Pennsylvania’s 2023 River of the Year.

You can see Sotelo’s photo and all the other winners on SGP’s website at susquehannagreenway.org/12th-annual-winners and on SGP’s Facebook page.

In addition to receiving cash prizes, the contest winners will have their photos printed, framed, and displayed as part of a traveling gallery that will exhibit across the Susquehanna Greenway throughout the year. “The photo contest provides a key touchpoint for people in locations all along the river,” explains Alana Jajko, SGP's director of communications and outreach. “As the traveling gallery moves from place to place, so too do the scenes of the Susquehanna, encouraging viewers to discover the beauty and resources of the Susquehanna River.”

“This year’s winners came from locations as far north as Wyoming County, as far south as Lancaster County, and as far West as Clearfield County, making for a collage of photos that truly showcases the wide variety of landscapes within the Susquehanna Greenway.” In addition to the winning images, 12 Honorable Mentions were selected by the judges to be voted on by the public to select three People’s Choice Winners for First, Second, and Third Place in that category. Votes can be cast on Facebook by "Like"-ing the images you think should be framed and included in SGP’s Traveling Photo Contest Gallery! Voting ends at 5 p.m. on Fri., July 21 and can be accessed on SGP’s Facebook page.

The Susquehanna Greenway is a corridor of connected trails, parks, river access points, and communities, linking people to the natural and cultural treasures of the Susquehanna River. The mission of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is to continue to grow the Greenway by building connections along the Susquehanna River, inspiring people to engage with the outdoors, and transforming communities into places where people want to live, work, and explore. Learn more at susquehannagreenway.org.

