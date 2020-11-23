Montoursville, Pa. -- In an emergency, every second counts. For first responders, having the right equipment on hand helps to shave seconds off a rescue operation, and save lives. But some equipment, like hydraulic rescue tools, are costly.

On Monday, the Willing Hand Hose Company #1 at 821 Broad Street in Montoursville accepted a $33,080.00 grant from Energy Transfer, made available through their First Responder Fund. The grant enabled the purchase of new hydraulic rescue tools, otherwise known as jaws of life.

“The jaws of life are used to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle,” said Assistant Chief Chad Ludwig. “It’s the main tool used in rescue operations,” he said.

The new equipment replaces 1908s-era hydraulic rescue equipment currently in use. “Vehicle technology has changed,” explained Ludwig, accounting for the need to upgrade the equipment. He said today’s high strength alloy steel is no match for the old equipment.

Each unit is battery powered and weighs about 40 lbs. The batteries last long enough to dismantle a complete car, Ludwig said.

Because the tools are cordless, rescuers don't have to worry about parking the fire truck where the cords can reach the wreckege, or have to deal with twisting or problems with cord reels. The tools are smaller and take up less space in the truck.

According to Chief Scott Konkle, when the fire company replaces their aging truck, they'll be able to invest in a smaller, more efficient vehicle.

Volunteers will be trained on the new equipment Monday night and the tools will go into service by Friday. The old equipment can be liquidated and used by fire companies that have no hydraulic rescue tools.

"These tools will be put to good use and well taken care of," assured Chief Konkle, expressing his gratitude to Energy Transfer representatives on hand during the ceremony.

According to Robin Tilley Hull of Energy Transfer, the company launched the First Responder Fund in 2016. The fund is “a way to support the first responders in the communities where our energy assets are located – including pipelines, terminals, and other facilities,” Tilley Hull said. “Willing Hand Hose Company is located in the vicinity of our natural gas gathering pipelines in Lycoming County.”

These sustaining funds are critical to volunteer organizations, noted Energy Transfer. More than 90% of Pennsylvania’s nearly 2,500 fire companies are volunteer organizations, according to a 2018 study by the Pennsylvania Legislature. In addition, protective turnout gear must be replaced every 10 years at maximum.

“First Responder Fund grants like the one awarded to Willing Hand Hose Co. #1 are determined based on a competitive application and review process,” said Tilley Hull. The grants are typically used to purchase or replace various rescue equipment.

“Unfortunately, departments are even more in need today because of the pandemic and losing key sources of revenue, like community events and fundraisers,” said Tilley Hull.

In addition to offering grants to first responders in the areas where they operate, Energy Transfer also offers various forms of pipeline safety trainings and other public outreach in these communities. "We train regularly with Willing Hand," said Tilley Hull. "We are proud of our relationships with first responders and honored to be able to support them, especially in such trying times."

Energy Transfer has surpassed $1 million in grants to emergency response organizations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan from its First Responder Fund. Since 2016, grants from the First Responder Fund have helped emergency response organizations enhance rescue capabilities through trainings, replacing, or upgrading rescue equipment including personal protective equipment (PPE) and turnout gear, purchasing rescue engines and all-terrain vehicles, upgrading facilities, and more, according to the company.

Willing Hand Hose Company #1 maintains a roster of about 40 vounteers. "Any little bit helps," said Ludwig, "and to have someone fully furnish funding for equipment like this is amazing. We're so grateful to receive this grant."