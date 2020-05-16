From the Williamsport Growers Market Facebook page

Williamsport -- The physical aspects of farmers markets may make them safer than grocery stores, given their adaptability to shifting public health contexts.

Despite serving as gathering places in ordinary times, open-air markets allow for greater social distancing, and temporary booths grant flexibility and enhanced cleaning capabilities.

Customers can arrange preorders and pick-ups directly with vendors to avoid standing in lines. And the produce itself is the product of a shortened supply chain, meaning food passes through far fewer hands than in retail outlets.

The Williamsport Growers Market is located on the corner of Hepburn Street and Little League Blvd. in Parking Lot "G", 249 Little League Boulevard, Williamsport, open 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Generally shoppers will find locally produced products. Each vendor produces at least 80% of the products that they sell. Products in season include vegetables, fruits, meats, cheese, eggs, milk, artisan breads, baked goods, coffee, gourmet canned vegetables, locally produced oil, dog biscuits, soils, pottery, bags and covers, children's clothing, yarns and honey.