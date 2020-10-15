Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Youth Commission to be revived by Judge Joy Reynolds McCoy, who currently presides over the Juvenile Court System in Lycoming County. The Commission is expected to begin operations this November.

The Youth Commissions are created with the belief as most problems involved youth can be best handled within the community.

Youth Commissions were created throughout Lycoming County by the Honorable Thomas C. Raup during the 1980s. Judge Raup presided over juvenile cases during his entire career and had a tremendous passion for the youth that appeared before him and felt the need to intervene before they became more serious offenders.

The Youth Commission operated successfully for many years, but participation has dwindled over the past decade. The need, however, for diversion program still exists.

Judge Joy Reynolds McCoy, in collaboration with a number of local individuals, will revive the Youth Commissions in Lycoming County. The initiative will be known as The Honorable Thomas C. Raup Memorial Youth Commission.

The Commission is comprised of volunteer community members who are able to promptly restore the harm done to the victim and community as well as hold the youth accountable for the offense close in time to its occurrence.

Additionally, the Youth Commission provides the opportunity for the young offender to be connected with positive role models in our community. These connections are invaluable as they will help youth become productive members of society while, at the same time, help to prevent them from getting criminal records as repeat offenders.

The interest level from the community regarding the revitalization of the Williamsport Youth Commission has been extremely high. Mayor Derek Slaughter will serve as chairperson of the Williamsport Youth Commission.

The programs can and do make important positive impacts in the community in which they are implemented. Youth Commissions in other areas in the county are expected to follow, and updates will be shared as the Commission progresses.