Williamsport, Pa. — On Oct. 29, Hali Fullmer, a local mother of two young children, died unexpectedly. To help the family during this difficult time, the Williamsport YMCA will be collecting donations during a day of open classes.

Both members and non-members of the YMCA are invited to try a variety of classes throughout the day on December 17. There is no charge to attend, but the Y staff asks that all visitors bring a donation for Hali's family such as gas or grocery cards. Non-members are also asked to bring their ID cards and check in at the front desk.

The class schedule is:

8 a.m.: Shape Up Warmup with Nikki

8:30 a.m.: Power Pump with Lisa

9 a.m.: Zumba with Josie

9:30 a.m.: Tabata with Lorna

10 a.m.: Boot Camp with Rob

10:30 a.m.: Barre with Rebecca

11 a.m.: Cardio Mashup with Rachael Joy

11:30 a.m.: Core Strength with Brenda

12 p.m.: Body Weight Strength Training with Erin

12:30 p.m.: Yoga with Josie

