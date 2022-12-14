Williamsport, Pa. — On Oct. 29, Hali Fullmer, a local mother of two young children, died unexpectedly. To help the family during this difficult time, the Williamsport YMCA will be collecting donations during a day of open classes.
Both members and non-members of the YMCA are invited to try a variety of classes throughout the day on December 17. There is no charge to attend, but the Y staff asks that all visitors bring a donation for Hali's family such as gas or grocery cards. Non-members are also asked to bring their ID cards and check in at the front desk.
The class schedule is:
8 a.m.: Shape Up Warmup with Nikki
8:30 a.m.: Power Pump with Lisa
9 a.m.: Zumba with Josie
9:30 a.m.: Tabata with Lorna
10 a.m.: Boot Camp with Rob
10:30 a.m.: Barre with Rebecca
11 a.m.: Cardio Mashup with Rachael Joy
11:30 a.m.: Core Strength with Brenda
12 p.m.: Body Weight Strength Training with Erin
12:30 p.m.: Yoga with Josie