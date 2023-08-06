Williamsport, Pa. — City council voted to hire two new police officers, bringing the department closer to full-staff levels, and issued a proclamation supporting the breastfeeding community at a meeting last week.

Members of the Breastfeeding Family-Friendly Community Task Force attended the meeting and said the group is working to make Williamsport the first-designated “breastfeeding family-friendly community” in Pennsylvania.

“We’re pretty determined to win this race” to create a “safe and welcoming space” for breastfeeding in Williamsport, said Gerria Coffee, a lactation counselor and mother of four.

Coffee told council members on Thursday that disparities still exist locally as it relates to breastfeeding, and a need for access to supportive services that “help families succeed, and babies get the best start possible, should a parent opt to do so.”

Black mothers in Williamsport end breastfeeding 10 weeks sooner compared to mothers of different racial backgrounds, according to Coffee. “Breastfeeding naturally affects the development of our communities,” she said.

Mayor Derek J. Slaughter encouraged citizens to “recognize the importance of breastfeeding for public health and sustainability,” proclaiming August 2023 Breastfeeding Month in Williamsport. The proclamation’s intent, to “proactively assist and cooperate to empower families by sustaining breastfeeding-friendly environments in post-pandemic work life.”

“Workplace policies enable (women) to combine work and sustain breastfeeding,” Slaughter said, noting 82% of Pennsylvania families still face significant barriers to breastfeeding in community, health care, and employment settings. Female employees of businesses that promote breastfeeding policies, he continued, are likely to be “more productive and loyal.”

Council Vice-President Bonnie Katz thanked the Task Force. A grandmother, she said women have been made to “feel embarrassed” for generations about breastfeeding. Katz felt, she said, “ostracized” attempting to breastfeed immediately after giving birth to her own children. “They put me in a private room,” said Katz. While nice to have privacy, “they didn't want me associating with anyone.”

Williamsport Bureau of Police

The Bureau of Police welcomes two new officers, one who is the son of another. Tyler Corter joins his father, Officer Michael Corter.

Corter, 24, a Williamsport resident and 2016 school district graduate, served in the U.S. Air Force, and is a 2022 Liberty University graduate with a degree in Criminal Justice.

Quinn Frye, 32, U.S. Army and Pennsylvania National Guard veteran until honorably being discharged after 10 years of service, was a patrol officer in Manheim, P.a.

Frye, a Montgomery resident and 2009 school district graduate, attended Reading Police Academy.

Chief Justin Snyder said both competed all necessary requirements. Councilmember Jon Mackey, public safety committee chair, said the city now has 49 police officers with a budget for 51. The bureau will adjust Corter and Frye to their new roles before recruiting the two remaining officers, Snyder explained.

Frye and Corter begin official duties on Mon., Aug. 7.

New city engineer

Council approved a temporary agreement with Larson Design Group for engineering, plan review, and other services as-needed while the city finalizes hiring of a new city engineer.

A similar agreement was made prior to former city engineer Jon Sander’s January 2020 arrival. “This is to last only a period of time,” according to the mayor. There’s a “strong candidate” to replace Sander who “will hopefully accept in the next few weeks.”

Katz said many “projects in the pipeline” means the city needs to act quickly, and the agreement with Larson Design is “right to the point” and hopefully “only for a short period of time.”

The next city council meeting is 7 p.m. on Thurs., Aug. 31 on the third floor of Trade and Transit Centre, 144 West Third St.

