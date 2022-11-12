Williamsport, Pa. — The staff of Williamsport's Texas Roadhouse restaurant are showing support for a local charity by hosting a winter donation drive.

From November 14 through December 10, Texas Roadhouse will collect donations of clothing, non-perishable foods, and money.

All donated items will be given to Sojourner Truth Ministries, a local organization that feeds our neighbors in need six days a week; runs a free children's program on Wednesdays and Thursdays; and generally helps the community in any way they are able.

Recent economic struggles have contributed to lower-than-usual donations, presenting difficulties to the organization - which runs entirely on donated items and funds.

On December 10, as an additional fundraiser for Sojourner Truth Ministries, Texas Roadhouse will be the home to a "Dine to Donate" night. Guests can present a flyer to their server (provided on request) which will give 10 percent of the table's bill to Sojourner Truth Ministries.

Needed Items

Sojourner Truth Ministries has specifically asked for the following items:

New or gently used adult-size coats, hats, and gloves

New socks and underwear in adult sizes

Blankets

New or gently used child-sized coats, hats, and gloves

Non-perishable food items

Financial donations or sponsorships

If retail prices are above your budget and you still wish to make a donation, Texas Roadhouse staff recommends checking out retail discounters such as TJ Maxx and Marshall's, or secondhand stores.

Anyone who brings an item to the donation drive at Texas Roadhouse will receive a free appetizer coupon (limit one per person per day).