Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Home, a senior living center, offers speech therapy services.

Megan Slocum, who has worked at the Williamsport Home for 10 years, serves as the center's speech therapist. She received her undergraduate degree in Psychology and Communication at Juniata College, and her masters degree in Speech Language Pathology at Clarion University.

“The Williamsport home has so many opportunities for me as a speech therapist to broaden my skill set,” Megan states. “I work with inpatient rehab, long term rehab, independent and assisted living residents here on campus.”

Slocum works to prevent, assess, diagnose and treat speech, language, cognitive-communication and swallowing disorders in the adult population. She treats a variety of patients suffering from early to late-stage dementia, traumatic brain injuries, cerebrovascular disease, and other neurologic disorders. She has also worked with patients with oral/facial cancer during/after radiation or surgical removal to help them speak and swallow again.

One of her favorite areas in the role of speech therapist is working with patients who have PEG tubes after a stroke, brain injury or other neurologic disorder. A PEG tube is placed when a patient is unable to swallow safely. Slocum specializes in having a high success rate in removing a patient's PEG tube and increasing their swallowing function through treatment before discharging home.

“I’m also certified in Vital Stimulation,” Slocum said. “VitalStim uses a small current, passing through external electrodes on the neck to stimulate inactive swallowing muscles. This is an especially effective treatment for patients who have difficulty swallowing, such as is often experienced following a stroke. I work with family members to implement strategies that promote a safe discharge home.”

A big part of her role is working extremely close with the interdisciplinary care team to decrease risk of aspiration, malnutrition, dehydration.

Slocum has supervised many graduate students for their externships and has many students shadow early in their collegiate careers.

“The administrative/nursing staff are so supportive and express their appreciation on a daily basis to me and that confirms that I chose the right profession and facility to work in,” Slocum said.

Correction A previous edition of this article described Slocum as a new hire, not a current staff member switching roles.

