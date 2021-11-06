Williamsport -- The 155th Annual Session of the National Grange is taking place from November 9 through 13 in Wichita, Kansas, and one Williamsport resident has been given a significant role. Philip J. Vonada has been appointed Senior Communications Fellow and Fellows Director for the session.

Vonada joins four other Grange members from across the U.S. to participate in the program, which helps develop skills in communications, engagement, programming, and membership. Fellows will produce content for the daily convention newsletter, interviews and content for National Grange social media channels, and stories for Good Day! magazine.

Vonada is a member of Penns Valley Grange #158 in Centre County and Eagle Grange #1 in Lycoming County. He serves as the Director of the Pennsylvania State Junior Grange, and also served as a Communications Fellow at the 2019 National Grange Session in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is also the General Manager of the Community Theatre League in Williamsport.

Related reading: The 'National Grange' brings rural activism to light in Montgomery, Pa

“I’m grateful for all I have learned through my experience with the National Grange,” Vonada says, “and I’m excited to be able to now help lead this program. At 155 years old, the National Grange is constantly evolving, and the Fellows program is in place to help unite the Grange nationwide by creating strong leaders for local and state Granges.”

“Phil is a creative and driven leader, who I am proud to have as our Senior Fellow,” said Amanda Brozana-Rios, Director of Membership, Leadership Development, and Communications for the National Grange. “He is passionate about Grange and ensuring a bright future for our Order throughout the nation.”

National Grange President Betsy Huber adds, “The Communications Fellows program connects Grange members with diverse backgrounds but common interests. This year’s Fellows are a true representation of what the Grange is and can be.”